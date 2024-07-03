Savage in Bend: What's up with the art & graffiti in Bend?

click to enlarge SW

It's summer! Hopefully, everyone is enjoying Central Oregon's natural beauty and the diversity of our local culture through art, music and other creative pursuits.

This month's question deals with the illegal activity of tagging, but I thought it would be fun to give it a cultural spin.

Sean R. asks, "How does the city deal with graffiti?"

We won't use the space here to debate street art verses graffiti, but let's talk legal art first.

For a city our size, Bend boasts a thriving art scene. A huge thank you to all of the artists who unleash their creative energies around town AND to those who commission the artwork!

Art in Public Places is responsible for the art in local roundabouts. Started in the '70s by a small group of women, the nonprofit entity uses private donations to fund those dynamic pieces we see while carefully merging into the roundabouts and using our blinkers to exit. The installations are gifts to the city and NO tax dollars are used.

Other entities such as Visit Bend are responsible for the Tin Pan Alley art downtown and in the Old Mill District. These are funded through room taxes, which visitors pay when they stay at hotels or other lodging. They pay for what we get to see year-round!

Private businesses also hire artists for their work. Examples are murals such as Erik Hoogen's "Mix Tape" at Silver Moon Brewing and the eye-popping vividness of "The Bend Wall" by Kim Smallenberg at Newport Avenue Market. MacTek on Greenwood has one of my personal favorites, "Babaylan Eternal" by Bekah Badilla.

Then we have illegal tagging or graffiti.

Most of us notice the spray-painted train cars. Abandoned buildings such as the old Les Schwab on Franklin tend to get tagged more than others. Lately, citizens have noticed an uptick on electrical boxes, bathrooms in the park and even on natural surfaces.

Why would anyone paint on giant boulders near the Deschutes River or spray paint curse words inside ancient caves? Karma will get those that disrespect Mother Nature, instantly, we hope.

Are the perpetrators practicing to improve their craft? Were they told too often as children to color inside the lines and now they feel the need to break the rules?

The time and money spent cleaning up the graffiti could be spent on other services. Truthfully, these criminals' actions only serve to reinforce the beliefs of those targeted and unify the overall citizenry.

Take, for example, the recent Pride flag painted on the Riverside Avenue crosswalk. Originally meant to be temporary, it was defaced by vehicles peeling out and such. The result? Now it will be permanent and serve as a strong message that the citizens of Bend don't succumb to such nonsense.

What is your favorite piece of art in Bend? Let me know and keep sending questions my way. Enjoy your summer!

Questions for Savage?

[email protected].