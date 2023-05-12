Decipher the clues, upload your photos and win awesome prizes. This is a city-wide scavenger hunt for everyone to discover the best of Bend in this interactive adventure. Sign up for a team of 4 or go solo. We will have prizes for the top three fastest teams and more!
Participants have the chance to win prizes from:
🍔 Dandy's Drive-In
🎟️ Tickets to select shows at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
🍺 Boneyard Brewing
🍷 Flights Wine Bar
🍺 Cascades Brewing
🤾♂️ Mountain Air
🍦 Elly's Ice Cream
⚽️ Cascade Indoor Sports
🏆 Grand Prize: includes "A Day Out in Bend" prize bundle, with gift cards for dinner, kayak rentals, movie tickets, and more!
Scout Ultimate Scavenger After Party
Join us at Bevel Brewing as we celebrate the winners and everyone who participated at the Scout Ultimate Scavenger Hunt Wrap Up party on June 4. Party starts at 4:30pm.