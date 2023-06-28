Tax Advantages of Owning Real Estate

Real estate ownership not only provides a sense of security and stability but also offers numerous financial advantages, including tax benefits! In the beautiful state of Oregon, property owners can enjoy several tax incentives that make owning real estate a wise investment. From deductions to exemptions, this article will explore some of the tax benefits available to Oregon homeowners and real estate investors, highlighting the potential savings and encouraging individuals to take advantage of these opportunities.

One of the most significant tax benefits of owning real estate in Oregon is the mortgage interest deduction. Homeowners can deduct the interest paid on mortgage loans up to $750,0000 for both primary and secondary residences. This deduction applies to both new purchases and refinancing. By reducing taxable income, this deduction can lead to substantial savings during tax season.

Oregon offers property tax deductions that provide relief to homeowners. Residents can deduct a portion of their property taxes, reducing their overall tax burden. The state imposes limits on property tax deductions based on income and the assessed value of the property. However, many homeowners still find these deductions valuable, especially in high-value areas. It is crucial for property owners to consult with a tax professional or review the Oregon Department of Revenue guidelines to ensure they maximize their deductions.

Investors looking to defer capital gains tax can take advantage of the 1031 (see my article from June 29, 2022) in Oregon. This provision allows real estate investors to sell their investment properties and reinvest the proceeds into another "like-kind" property within a specific timeframe. By doing so, investors can defer paying capital gains tax on the sale, potentially saving a significant amount of money. This strategy is particularly beneficial for those who wish to diversify their real estate portfolio without incurring a tax liability. Please be aware that Oregon is one of four "claw back" states, which refers to states that seek to recapture deferred capital gains taxes in a 1031 exchange (Montana, California and Massachusetts are the others).

Oregon incentivizes homeowners to adopt energy-efficient improvements. Solar panels, geothermal systems or energy-efficient appliances may be eligible for these credits. These tax credits not only reduce overall tax liability but also contribute to environmental sustainability. It is very important to research the specific eligibility criteria and application process for each credit to take full advantage of these offerings.

Our state provides additional tax benefits through various exemptions and programs. For instance, the Oregon Farm Use Tax program offers lower property tax rates for agricultural land, encouraging farming and agricultural activities. Additionally, the Senior Property Tax Deferral program assists senior citizens on a limited income by deferring property taxes until the property is sold. The state also offers tax exemptions for historical properties, forestland and more. These exemptions and programs can significantly reduce tax liabilities and enhance the financial well-being of property owners who qualify.

Owning real estate in Oregon comes with distinct advantages, particularly in terms of tax benefits. The mortgage interest deduction, property tax deductions, 1031 exchanges, energy efficiency tax credits and various exemptions and programs all contribute to significant tax savings. By understanding how to leverage these benefits, property owners can optimize their financial outcomes while investing in the great state of Oregon.