The Medicine Cabinet Within

Thanks to the fact that our planet is tilted on its axis, we experience the changing of the seasons as we make our annual trip around the sun. With this comes the continual cycling of available sunlight. Having just passed through the vernal (spring) equinox, we have made the transition toward daylight hours becoming longer than the night. This seasonal transition marks not just an astronomical shift, but also a shift in our body's physiology as it relates to our exposure to sunlight.

Many have experienced the gloomy mood that can come with the middle of winter — both from lack of sunshine during cloudy days, but also due to fewer hours of sunlight each day. The further away you live from the equator, the fewer hours of available light you will have throughout the winter.

One physiological explanation for gloomy moods is a decreased level of serotonin available to our brain and nervous systems. Serotonin production is stimulated in part by retinal cells in the eye being exposed to sunlight. Serotonin is the important neurotransmitter that supports mood, well-being and mental focus.

The pineal gland, located in the center of the brain, also referred to as the anatomical counterpart of the spiritual third eye, also responds directly to sunlight. Specifically, it responds to night and day, setting the body's diurnal rhythm and production of melatonin, regulating cycles of sleep and wakefulness. Our connection to the cycles of nature and movement of our planet in relation to the sun is indeed responsible for many aspects of our biology.

Vitamin D, aka the sunshine vitamin, (more correctly a hormone) has been the topic of a tremendous amount of research over recent decades and is directly related to our exposure to sunlight. UVB solar radiation to the skin stimulates the production of vitamin D's precursor, which is then converted into its most bioactive form in the liver and kidneys. It is now thought that at least 1,000 different genes governing virtually every tissue in the body are regulated by vitamin D. So important is this vitamin that a long list of health conditions has been associated with its deficiency.

Calcium absorption and bone health relies on vitamin D, and severe deficiencies result in a debilitating softening of the bones called Rickets. A host of other serious chronic health conditions are also related to deficiency of vitamin D, and interestingly these conditions happen to be more prevalent in Northern latitudes — latitudes where endemically low vitamin D levels are the norm.

While low vitamin D may not be the sole explanation for these conditions, there are clear associations with high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, autoimmune conditions like RA and Lupus, as well as Multiple Sclerosis. Major depressive disorder is also worsened by low vitamin D. The immune system behaving in a balanced and intelligent manner also relies on adequate vitamin D levels, meaning a better response to seasonal colds and flus.

While we have established that too much exposure to UV solar radiation contributes to skin cancer, it would appear that virtually every other type of cancer occurs at lower incidences for those routinely exposed to more consistent sunshine. Higher levels of this sun-inspired vitamin are associated with a lower risk for lymphoma, ovarian, breast, colon, prostate and pancreatic cancers, to name a few.

How much sunlight is enough? For Caucasians, 30 minutes of sunlight (darker skin requires more sun) produces about 50,000 ius of vitamin D. This is only true, however, in peak summer months for those living in more northern latitudes. Here, when the sun is at a lower attitude in the sky (non-summer months) vitamin D production is minimal. I find that nearly everyone living in Bend is deficient 6-9 months out of the year, without supplemental vitamin D.

So, as the sun creeps higher in the sky, we can begin to rely less on supplements and more on the almighty Sun. Take time to drop what you are doing, maybe throw off your shirt and take a glorious bath in the sun. Even 15-20 minutes is massively therapeutic, not only raising vitamin levels in your body but also stimulating your pineal gland and undoubtedly bringing joy and peace to your spirit.

—Joshua Phillips, ND is the director at Hawthorn Healing Arts Center in Bend He can be reached at [email protected] for question or comment.