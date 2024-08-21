The Psychedelic Frontier

click to enlarge SW

Mary Casanave Sheridan is a psychedelic coach and guide. She helps individuals explore psychedelic realms for self-discovery, healing and growth. Through this column she aims to answer reader questions, dispel myths and disinformation around psychedelic substances and their potential, creating a more empowered and well-informed public.

Q: You have been fairly critical of the license facilitator model. I'm curious what you think the major shortcomings are in the underground models?

A: In the realm of psychedelic practice, the essence of our work revolves around a deep-seated respect for the origins of our sacred medicines, traditions and the guardians of this ancient practice. Lacking in underground practice models, whether by the practitioners, participants or by design, are nearly any meaningful protections of the "source" — a term encompassing several vital elements: the ethical synthesizers creating these medicines, the preservation of natural resources and the safeguarding of ancient psychedelic wisdom. Each facet is fundamental to the healing potential of psychedelics, yet the harvesters, cultivators and the synthesizers of our world are often unprotected and stand on precarious ground. That's especially in light of decriminalization efforts that don't always protect them, because their protection limits are to personal use standards. These synthesizers and chemists often work with good intentions and unwavering dedication to produce psychedelics grounded in purity and intention. But despite the heart they put into their work, they are forced to navigate a maze of legal and societal pressures. These individuals operate on a small scale, outside the legal frameworks that offer protection. As decriminalization slowly becomes a reality in various locales, it's imperative that our discussions and policies don't leave these vital contributors behind.

The challenge here is multifaceted: How do we honor and protect our synthesizers, cultivators, growers and harvesters within a system that recognizes only certain aspects of psychedelic practice — mostly the journey portion? This question doesn't have simple answers, but it begins with acknowledging the irreplaceable role these individuals play in the healing journey. Their work — done with love, respect and deep understanding of the substances they create — is essential to the integrity and effectiveness of psychedelic experiences.

Turning our attention to the natural resources and the source of spiritual and traditional knowledge, we find similar themes of vulnerability. The demand for psychedelics can lead to unsustainable practices that endanger both plant species and the cultures they originate from. In this, we must learn to listen to the voice of the Earth, ensuring that our gathering of resources does not harm the very web of life we seek to understand. Moreover, protecting ancient traditions means engaging with them respectfully, recognizing the depth of wisdom they hold and ensuring this knowledge is shared in ways that honor its origins.

Our collective work in psychedelic healing is rooted in principles of empathy, understanding and respect for all elements of the practice. That includes creating a space where synthesizers can work openly, supported by laws and societies that recognize the importance of their contributions. It means advocating for conservation efforts that ensure the sustainability of natural psychedelic resources. It means allowing for the natural resources that are available to be first allocated to those with deep cultural roots and significance to them, first. And it means engaging with traditional knowledge in a way that respects and preserves its sacredness.

As we move forward, let us be guided by a commitment to these principles. Let's open dialogues that explore how decriminalization can be shaped to protect those most vulnerable in our community. Through education, advocacy and the steadfast support of those who contribute so much to our understanding and experience of psychedelics, we can build a future where the source of our medicines, wisdom and traditions are protected and honored.

This journey is not solely about the individual seeking transformation but about how we, as a community, transform our collective practices to reflect the profound respect we hold for the source of psychedelic medicine. Our path is one of heart-led exploration and, as we tread this path together, let us ensure that no one, especially the small-scale synthesizers, is left without protection and acknowledgment.

In embracing this approach, we not only safeguard the practical bases of our practice but also honor the spiritual and emotional connections that make psychedelic experiences so transformative. Together, we can uphold the sanctity of this ancient healing modality while navigating the complexities of our modern world.

—Questions are encouraged to be sent to [email protected] and free 30-minute consultations for further discussions can be made through her website.