To Film, With Love

As I entered BendFilm's office building on a rainy afternoon, I quickly realized that film fests are not just popcorn and pictures, at least, not for those who put them on. In every possible corner, pamphlets and programs pooled on office desks, merchandise boxes balanced atop one another occupied the space of an entire wall, and staff members worked diligently as BendFilm readies its 20th annual film festival.

click to enlarge Courtesy of BendFilm BendFilm Director of Programming Selin Sevinc.

Amid this preparation, like holding afternoon tea in the calm eye of a hurricane, I sat down with Selin Sevinc, director of programming at BendFilm, for a look behind the scenes.

"So, it's kind of hell week?" No sooner than I asked did a small, yet knowing laugh seem to echo from staff member to staff member before anyone replied. Sevinc, who's been with Bend Film since 2017, summed up exactly what herself and the rest of the crew are feeling as they head into the final week of preparation before opening night on Thursday, Oct. 12. "In a word, intense – almost nervous," Sevinc chuckled slightly before continuing, "I'd say it's jitters or butterflies, not an ugly nervousness."

Sevinc also shared her enthusiasm for this year's short films program. "We're highlighting short films by playing a curated block of short films on opening night," she said. This Academy Award-qualifying film festival, a prestige that only 63 film festivals are given, is also known for showcasing independent and innovative films, including narrative features, documentaries and animated works. The festival features a diverse selection of over 20 feature-films, with some having premiered at Cannes Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

While the A-list star-driven dramas are amazing, what makes this festival a place to be is the strong emphasis that's placed on providing a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their creative and unique storytelling. "I'm a screenwriter myself," Sevinc said, "...it's so incredibly important to support independent filmmakers." The festival has been known to support emerging filmmakers by providing opportunities for networking, mentorship and exposure.

In addition to the brilliant roundup of all these amazing films, the festival will also hold multiple Q and As, including a moderated discussion with indigenous writers, actors and producers and a panel held by Academy Award-Nominated, and Bend Film's 2023 Indie-Filmmaker of the Year, writer/director Nicole Holofcener. "Any individual's story is everyone's story, our layout for the films is not genre-driven and not issue-driven, but connected through experience," said Sevinc.

20th Annual Bend Film Festival

Oct.12-15

Tower Theatre

853 NW Wall St., Bend