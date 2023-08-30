Over the past several years, the community organization Vámonos Outside has put on a host of events aimed at encouraging diverse participation in the outdoors through camping, skiing and snowboarding, climbing and other active endeavors. Now, it's planning an event that's a bit more sedentary — but still focused on a love of the outdoors.

click to enlarge Courtesy Vámonos Outside Vámonos Outside hosts regular events encouraging diversity in the outdoors, including kayaking and bouldering events, and its upcoming film fest.

The event, titled Vámonos al Cine - Vámonos Outside Latinx Outdoor Film Fest, debuts at the Tower Theater on Sept. 16.

"The event will screen a variety of short films from filmmakers across Latin America communities and will also showcase the work of Vámonos Outside youth programs, as well as the Bend Park and Recreation short film that follows several Latinas in their experience in learning to swim," wrote Eduardo Romero, program specialist for Vámonos Outside in an email. "Its intention is to inspire a connection between the Latino community and the natural world using films that focus on cultural representation and stories in outdoor recreation, environmentalism, or existing with nature. While there are many Latinx film festivals, this one is solely centered around people and nature."

The event coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. The event also falls on Mexican Independence Day, Sept. 16, the day in 1810 when Mexico achieved its independence from Spain. It's also the close of Welcoming Week in Bend – a week that starts Sept. 8 and is aimed at demonstrating a welcoming atmosphere for immigrants, refugees, longtime residents and newcomers in Bend.

click to enlarge Courtesy Vámonos Outside

"Our motivation is to provide a space for Latinx representation and storytelling in the arts, to advance belonging and inclusion in outdoor spaces, and to inspire the continued stewardship that is culturally rooted through our ancestry," Romero wrote. "To be included in the narrative is to invite participation in the enjoyment of the outdoors, and a connection to nature for the entire family."

The event is free to the public, though donations to the organization are welcome. Learn more about the event at vamonosoutside.org or at its Facebook page @vamonosoutside.

En Español:

El equipo de Vámonos Outside está emocionados de presentar el primer festival de cine al aire libre, Vámonos al Cine. Este evento cultural se llevará a cabo en el Histórico Tower Theatre, el 16 de septiembre en el centro de Bend, Oregon. Esto coincidirá con el inicio del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la celebración del Día de la Independencia de México y el cierre de la Semana de Bienvenida en el Centro de Oregon. Este evento será gratis para la comunidad, con una donación opcional. Visita el sitio web: vamonosoutside.org o Facebook @vamonosoutside.