Welcome to the Cabaret

I've said it before but it bears repeating: no one puts on a show like John Kish. He doesn't just sell out performances of his productions, he sells out the entire run (believe me I know, I've tried and failed to get tickets before). The Greenhouse Cabaret's productions from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" to "The Old Man and the Old Moon" to "Little Shop of Horrors" have been some of the most legendary productions to come out of Bend in quite a long time.

Now Kish and The Greenhouse Cabaret are launching a new series, Liza's Lounge, hosted by the lovely Ms. Fertile Liza and featuring drinks, food from Petite Fours from Foxtail Bakery and performances by some of Central Oregon's most talented singers and musicians like Christie Capucchi, Natalie Curtis, Steven Livingston and piano accompaniment by Megan Iverson.

The Source Weekly talked to Kish about what to expect from Liza's Lounge and the events coming up from The Greenhouse Cabaret.

Source Weekly: You've built a reputation as someone whose shows are completely singular and unlike any other theater companies in town. What's the key to keeping it fresh and original that way? Do you find it's easier or harder to stay outside of the pack?

John Kish: Thank you for the high praise and compliment. I like to think of it, not as keeping it fresh or original, but rather, I'm just painting with more colors and mediums. For things that I am perceived as pioneering in this town, is second nature in any city or metropolis. I find that, due to the lack of a performing arts presence in the past, it all seems new to a lot of audience members, or audiences find comfort in my productions because it reminds them of shows they've seen in other cities. As a director and a producer, I just pull from my theatrical studies, experience and continued knowledge to make a show that I either want to see, or a show that ultimately just moves people. Due to the fact that our ticket costs pay our actors and staff, it has helped professionalize and push our artists to dig deeper into the material and get to a level of performance that I find is true to the story, and that the audience can't help from getting lost in. I don't find it interesting recreating what has already been done, but rather, I'd like to take my experience and those working with me and produce something new altogether that still honors the story and/or music. We often see professional fine art in Bend, but rarely do we see elevated performing art.

SW: Do you find that's it's easier or harder to transport people when you have a more intimate space?

JK: I find it's easier. It is more palpable and tangible, as the actors are right in your intimate space. I find that I rarely enjoyed Broadway, or even the Keller Auditorium in Portland, because I could only afford the cheap seats and the view was equal to that of a pixelated TV screen. Here, you can see the facial expressions and emotions as the actors portray real-life humans and human experiences.

SW: Tell me about Liza's Lounge. Will this feel like a cabaret show?

JK: It is a cabaret show! I came up with this idea after performing a Halloween show at The Tower in drag and I thought, "I want to do more live performances in drag." I've been wanting to mesh my worlds of drag performing art and my theatrical background. The Greenhouse is a perfect venue for an intimate cabaret setting. Liza's Lounge is named after my drag persona, Fertile Liza. I then incorporate other musicians and singers in to create a night of fancy entertainment. I find it's so refreshing to strip away the outdoor gear and get dressed to the nines for an evening out. We are creating an experience. We are creating something to do in the evenings and escape, which is what most of us crave in Central Oregon. We are also honored to partner with different chefs and bakers in town. For this one we have the ever-popular Foxtail Bakery cooking up some amazing amuse bouches and petite fours. To top it all off, we have the incomparable Meagan Iverson on piano who spends her days putting on the Sunriver Music Festival.

SW: I know you're looking at this as the beginning of a series. How do you see the show changing? Do you eventually want the format and other aspects to change?

JK: The great thing about a cabaret series such as Liza's Lounge is the fact that almost every facet changes. You have a new chef, you have new singers and performers, and you have a new theme. This inaugural show is themed "beginnings." The artists and I will perform songs based on personal connections in our lives where these songs have made an impact on us or remind us of a core memory. I have two other renditions planned for the year, one in summer and one in fall. Shows like this cabaret help the theater survive financially so that the money made from the mainstage shows can all go back into the artists putting it on. These shows help support the theater as a whole and help keep our lights on.

SW: What do you hope people take away from Liza's Lounge? Do you hope they leave with something different than your Main Stage productions?

JK: I just want people to enjoy an evening of decadence, pure and unabashed entertainment, and with all their senses pleased. It's just a bunch of humans supporting and enjoying art while not forgetting to be silly and have a sip of champagne once and a while. Support your local nanny or give grandma her much needed grandkid time and come let go the stresses of adult life while listening to some amazing vocals and stories.

SW: Anything you would like to add?

JK: If you'd like to get involved in future mainstage productions or even shows like Liza's Lounge, you can submit an interest form on our website or reach out to us by email. We are always searching for experienced and talented performers, especially as this city grows. Also, we have the Jonathan Larson musical, "Tick, Tick...Boom!" opening March 8 and running for 14 shows. Come get lost in The Greenhouse and enjoy an evening of your local performing arts.

Liza's Lounge

Feb 8-10, 7:30pm

The Greenhouse Cabaret

1017 NE 2nd St., Bend