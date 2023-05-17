 West Side Versus East Side | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
West Side Versus East Side

Exploring the differences between the two sides of Bend

By

When it comes to the real estate market in Bend, there is an intriguing contrast between the east side and west side of town. While both areas offer unique charm and desirable features, it's important to understand the key differences between the two when considering a property purchase. In this week's article we will delve into the distinctions that make the east side and west side of Bend stand out, helping you make an informed decision about which area aligns best with your lifestyle and preferences.

Location and Geography

Bend's west side is characterized by its proximity to the Deschutes River, Deschutes National Forest and the iconic Old Mill District! The area boasts stunning views of the Cascade Mountains, providing an outdoor enthusiast's paradise with easy access to hiking and biking trails. On the other hand, the east side of Bend offers a more high-desert landscape with sprawling sagebrush plains and expansive vistas. It is a popular choice for those seeking a quieter atmosphere away from the popular tourist areas and the bustling downtown area.

Lifestyle and Amenities

The west side of Bend is known for its vibrant and lively atmosphere. It is home to a plethora of trendy shops, restaurants and breweries, as well as the historic downtown area. With a variety of entertainment options and a bustling nightlife (disclaimer: for an outdoorsy/tourist town) the west side appeals to individuals who thrive in a more "urban" setting. On the contrary, the east side of Bend offers a more tranquil and family friendly environment. It features numerous parks, schools, and community centers, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a peaceful neighborhood with a strong sense of community.

Housing Market

The real estate market on Bend's west side tends to be more established and densely populated. Victorian-style homes and historic bungalows line the streets, blending seamlessly with modern single-family residences, condos and townhomes. Due to its high demand and limited inventory, the west side often commands higher property prices compared to the east side. On the east side, you'll find a mix of newer developments and single family homes offering more affordable options for homebuyers. This area presents an opportunity for a quieter neighborhood and a potentially more budget-friendly investment.

Outdoor recreation

Bend is renowned for its year-round outdoor recreational opportunities and both the east and west sides have their fair share of attractions. The west side boasts immediate access to the Deschutes River and the famous Bend Whitewater Park, where kayaking, surfers, tubers and paddleboarding enthusiasts flock. The east side, meanwhile, offers proximity to the Badlands Wilderness and of course the ever popular Pilot Butte State Park, great for exercise and views! Whether you prefer water-based activities or exploring nature's wonders, Bend has something to offer on both sides of town.

