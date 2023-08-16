 Ashland Juice Bar Opens Location in Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Ashland Juice Bar Opens Location in Bend

Northwest Raw offers organic, plant-based juices, smoothies and meals on Century Drive

By

The Westside Yard in Bend, a relatively new apartment and business complex along Century Drive, has some new tenants who are bringing more culinary adventures to the area. This month saw the opening of Northwest Raw, the second juice bar for founders Web and Karen Staunton, who originally opened a first location along Main Street in Ashland, Oregon, according to the business' website. Northwest Raw offers smoothies and smoothie bowls, wellness shots and a host of salads, bowls and nut milk mixes. The entire menu is gluten free and plant-based, made with organic ingredients. The business also aims to cut down on waste by bottling its juices in glass and allowing customers to bring the bottles back for reuse. The business originally announced on its Instagram channel an opening for 2021, but just opened its doors this month.

Also on the horizon for Westside Yard: The opening of the Hook and Plow, a restaurant concept that also started life in another locale before opening a location in Bend. The first location opened in Hermosa Beach, California, 10 years ago, featuring fresh, local and chef-driven fare. The Bend location is expected to open in September.

Built in 2020, Westside Yard is the commercial space on the ground floor of the high-end apartment complex known as The Hixon.

Northwest Raw Bend
210 SW Century Dr., Bend
Open Tue-Sat 9am-3pm

