A New Cafe on Bend's West Side

A Taste of Bend is now open on Galveston Avenue right next door to Brother Jon's Public House. Calling themselves Bend's one stop taste shop, the quaint café offers locally baked confections, tea and coffee. Cookies, doughnuts, cupcakes, pies, scones, bagels and more baked goodies are all made locally by small and home-based entrepreneurs in the community. There's also a charcuterie box with an assortment of meat, cheese, nuts, fruit and dessert available from Wild and Free Charcuterie. You can also get espresso and coffee made with locally roasted beans as well as locally prepared teas.



click to enlarge Courtesy Taste of Bend Facebook A Taste of Bend on Galveston Avenues offers locally made baked goods, coffees and teas.

The network of bakers/makers that A Taste of Bend is collaborating with includes Mimi's Bagels, Elevation Desserts, Cascade Cakes & Confections, The Dough Nut, The Chocolate Company, and Wild and Free Charcuterie, Three Creeks Brewing (coffee) and Inspired Fine Teas among others.

Custom ordering is offered, and you can order from their daily menu easily online at their website. The café is open daily from 7am to 7pm for in person visits.

A Taste of Bend

1227 NW Galveston Ave., Unit C, Bend, OR