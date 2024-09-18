A New Sandwich Concept for Crosscut

click to enlarge Courtesy Cliff Abrahams The Italian Cold Cut Combo features salami, pepperoni, hot capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and Italian vinaigrette on a Big Ed’s baguette.

A new sandwich truck has opened at Crosscut Warming Hut, taking the place of the Gyro Power cart that served customers for the past four years. Cliff Abrahams is the chef behind Eight Hands Hospitality, the company operating all of the trucks at Crosscut, including the pizza cart Abe Capanna's, Bluma's Chicken and Waffles and now the new place, Eight Hands Sandos, Salads.

"We always had the sandwich thing in our back pocket," Abrahams told the Source Weekly. Eight Hands serves its sandwiches on Big Ed's bread. It also slices its own meats and roasts its own ribeye for its version of the Italian Hot Beef, Abrahams said. Other sandwiches include a Turkey Club, an Italian Cold Cut Combo, BLT and a Veggie & Hummus.

"It's just more of a fun, food truck concept that's got a pop, straightforward classic feel, like your grandma would make," Abrahams said. The truck opened this month, a few short days after Gyro Power closed. As the team discovers what sells, they'll shift the menu until they land on eight mainstay sandwiches — in keeping with the "eight" theme of the name. That name, and Eight Hands Hospitality, is a nod to Abrahams' family; it's the number of hands that he, his wife and their two kids have combined.

Eight Hands Sandos, Salads

At Crosscut Warming Hut

566 SW Mill View Way, Bend