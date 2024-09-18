 A New Sandwich Concept for Crosscut | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
A New Sandwich Concept for Crosscut

A new sandwich truck has opened at Crosscut Warming Hut, taking the place of the Gyro Power cart that served customers for the past four years

By

click to enlarge A New Sandwich Concept &#10;for Crosscut
Courtesy Cliff Abrahams
The Italian Cold Cut Combo features salami, pepperoni, hot capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions and Italian vinaigrette on a Big Ed’s baguette.

A new sandwich truck has opened at Crosscut Warming Hut, taking the place of the Gyro Power cart that served customers for the past four years. Cliff Abrahams is the chef behind Eight Hands Hospitality, the company operating all of the trucks at Crosscut, including the pizza cart Abe Capanna's, Bluma's Chicken and Waffles and now the new place, Eight Hands Sandos, Salads.

"We always had the sandwich thing in our back pocket," Abrahams told the Source Weekly. Eight Hands serves its sandwiches on Big Ed's bread. It also slices its own meats and roasts its own ribeye for its version of the Italian Hot Beef, Abrahams said. Other sandwiches include a Turkey Club, an Italian Cold Cut Combo, BLT and a Veggie & Hummus.

"It's just more of a fun, food truck concept that's got a pop, straightforward classic feel, like your grandma would make," Abrahams said. The truck opened this month, a few short days after Gyro Power closed. As the team discovers what sells, they'll shift the menu until they land on eight mainstay sandwiches — in keeping with the "eight" theme of the name. That name, and Eight Hands Hospitality, is a nod to Abrahams' family; it's the number of hands that he, his wife and their two kids have combined.

Eight Hands Sandos, Salads
At Crosscut Warming Hut
566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
541-205-9077

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
