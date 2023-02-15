A New Wine Bar for Redmond

Redmond has a new wine bar as of Feb. 13. Testimony Wine Bar opened its doors this week, featuring bottles and glasses from smaller winemakers from Oregon and Washington. The wine bar, opened by Kari and Mike Nelson, is located at 307 NW 6th Street, between Baldy's BBQ and Redmond Burger Company. The wine bar's owners plan to host a number of events out of the space, and have a dedicated events space for rent. Already on the calendar is its Wednesday open mic, scheduled to start March 1 from 5 to 8pm. Testimony will also offer Sunday Mimosa Brunch starting the second Sunday in March, Kari Nelson said.



click to enlarge Courtesy Testimony Wine Bar Facebook

Testimony Wine Bar

307 NW 6th St., Redmond