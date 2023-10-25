 A Return for Aina Kauai Style Grill | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
A Return for Aina Kauai Style Grill

Former "Best Food Cart" returns after nearly a year-long hiatus

By

Owner Ian Vidinha grew up on Kauai, with native Hawaiian and Portuguese roots.
Darris Hurst
Owner Ian Vidinha grew up on Kauai, with native Hawaiian and Portuguese roots.

The Aina Hawaiian food truck is coming back! Look for the Aina "lunch wagon" to make a new appearance at the Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room at 901 SW Simpson Ave. in Bend in the very near future.

Owner Ian Vidinha says the original food truck is being spiffed up to reappear for lunch service, Tuesdays through Fridays, (*the print edition said through Saturdays; we regret the error) and catering within the next few weeks.

Aina, which won the Source Weekly's Best Food Cart designation in our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll in both 2021 and 2022, and Rookie Cart of the Year in our Restaurant Guide in 2020, will be back with the same Hawaiian food as it once served from the 9th Street Village/Bevel Brewing food cart lot, including the original poke bowls and Kalua pork. There will also be plenty of daily specials. Vidinha closed the cart in November 2022, but says he's excited to be bringing Aina back with a focus on having fun.

Aina Kauai Style Grill
Coming soon to the Deschutes Brewery lot
901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears.

