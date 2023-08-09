A Speakeasy at Blissful Spoon

click to enlarge Courtesy Blissful Spoon

One of Bend's newest bars — and there are many of them opening this summer — might take a little time to find... but that's kind of the point. Cellar 65 is the new speakeasy opened by the owners of Blissful Spoon, which operates as a European-inspired breakfast and lunch spot upstairs along Newport Avenue during the day. Three nights a week, the action happens down below. Head to the side door festooned with an art-deco style logo and find cocktails, small plates and wine from 5 to 9 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.





"The tapas menu draws from our experience in the Mediterranean, with flavors from Morocco, Spain, France to name a few," Co-owner Miki Bekkari told the Source.

Cellar 65, at Blissful Spoon

65 NW Newport Ave., Bend; look for side door