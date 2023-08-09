 A Speakeasy at Blissful Spoon | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

A Speakeasy at Blissful Spoon

Basement space becomes cocktail bar

By

click to enlarge A Speakeasy at Blissful Spoon
Courtesy Blissful Spoon

One of Bend's newest bars — and there are many of them opening this summer — might take a little time to find... but that's kind of the point. Cellar 65 is the new speakeasy opened by the owners of Blissful Spoon, which operates as a European-inspired breakfast and lunch spot upstairs along Newport Avenue during the day. Three nights a week, the action happens down below. Head to the side door festooned with an art-deco style logo and find cocktails, small plates and wine from 5 to 9 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

"The tapas menu draws from our experience in the Mediterranean, with flavors from Morocco, Spain, France to name a few," Co-owner Miki Bekkari told the Source. 

Cellar 65, at Blissful Spoon
65 NW Newport Ave., Bend; look for side door
Open Thu-Sat 5-9pm

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
  • Sunriver Art Fair

    Sunriver Art Fair

    @ The Village at Sunriver

    Fri., Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Downtown Barrio Becomes Bar Rio

    Space on Wall Street becomes cocktail and tapas bar, with a forthcoming convenience store

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Downtown Barrio Becomes Bar Rio

  • Greetings from Central Oregon

    Local artists Katie Daisy and Karen Eland created a series of murals that offer "shareable moments" for both visitors and locals

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Greetings from Central Oregon
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 9-21, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation