After School Snacks, and other Kid Bites

These days, my only child toggles between getting maximum value from the college-campus dining hall and being a low-budget Gen Z foodie (whose matcha-latte game is strong). But it wasn't that long ago that the cries of "what's for dinner?" were erupting from the back of the car as soon as the school day was done.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan The path to becoming the coolest aunt ever? TeaCupfuls. Full stop.

It's still nice out, and in early September, not all parents have their heads fully wrapped around the rhythms and routines that the new school brings. In other words: If you're like I was and have yet to do the full-on Costco-sized shop for school lunches and after-school snacks, then you may be in the market for a few new ideas to keep the kids happy, and you likewise satisfied, after the school day is done. (Disclosure: this single parent has never shopped for kid provisions at Costco.)

Here are some of my hacks for local and low-cost eats both kids and parents will enjoy.

When they ace that test

Soon enough, there will be classroom victories minor and major you will want to celebrate, and for a great majority of tweens, there's nothing that spells "victory lap" more than boba tea — or in the case of TeaCupfuls, a full slate of specialty drinks that burst with decadence. The Mermaid, featuring vanilla butterfly tea with cream, rose drizzle, jellies, Nerds and no caffeine, is a sumptuous treat for the kiddos.

Admittedly, this is a carrot I have been known to dangle for my nieces and not my own kid. Somehow, as the parent of a child whose teeth I was responsible for keeping cavity-free, the fact that an entire thing of COTTON CANDY undulates off the top of this drink barred me from allowing it. But as an aunt, well, meh — let them have it.

Adult food, kid style

Parents and caregivers know this song: Your kid has a palate that is about as wide as a North Unit irrigation ditch in August, and the boredom is crushing. Here's my tip for getting your child to branch out a bit: Invite one of their friends (hopefully an adventurous one) to join you for a trip to the sushi train at Sora Sushi. It's novel to watch the little plates bumble by, and hopefully, the whole experience of seeing their daring friend dive in will cause your kid to depart from the Sora Roll (crab, avocado and shrimp) to the Sashimi. It happened for me when my kid was a fourth grader; maybe it will happen to you.

Whereas your kid will eat healthfully and be in charge of the game

"It's totally easy to get my kid to eat veggies," said almost no parent, ever. But hey – when they get to pick their own, sometimes you experience a win for Team Parent. The salad bar and other cold and hot-bar offerings at Market of Choice are some of my go-tos for both economy and ease, and there's no reason that can't extend to the kids in your life. Try the salad bar, sure – or cruise your kid through the Mezze bar, where they can build their own falafel, and you can grin Grinch-style as they choose from what is a decidedly veggie-heavy slate of offerings.

Just give them what they like already

Sure, you could get home from a busy workday, go straight to the kitchen and whip out a repast featuring bread, cheese and butter cooked on the flattop — but we all know some days are just not like that. Some days, busting out one more grilled cheese or pot of mac and cheese is beyond you, and that's where a couple local spots might come in handy. Check out Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese — conveniently located near the stores you might still need to shop at for school supplies — for yummy variations on your kids' favorite meal. Or, visit Junior's Grill, the mac & cheese food cart that now moves around, for eats both kids and adults will enjoy.

Because burgers are delicious

Smash burgers are so yummy, and this newspaper has made no bones about the fact that we crave Americana Burger constantly. At $8 for a burger, you have two choices: Order one for the kid after school and hope they don't like it so you can have it – or give up the ghost and order two right away. Either way, you will thank you.

Best Place for a Sweet Treat, Best of Central Oregon Style

In our recent Best of Central Oregon readers' poll, Bonta Gelato took the top spot for Best Dessert. If that place is not already on your radar, are you even a Bendite? Also winning a top spot in the sweet-treat department: Dandy's Drive-In for Best Milkshake. With a huge menu of flavors and servers who roller-skate to your car, you're kinda depriving your kid of the most Americana of Americana things by not rolling in here after school.