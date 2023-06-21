An Oregon Icon Turns 40

For the average beer-loving young Oregonian, it might be hard to imagine a time when brew pubs were not the center of the state's cultural universe and when historical landmarks, such as poor farms and Catholic schools, fell into ruin instead of starting new lives as hotels or bars/pubs/restaurants. In short, it's kinda hard to overestimate the influence that craft brew pioneers Brian and Mike McMenamin have had over the cultural capital in the state. Four decades ago, the brothers McMenamin were among a group of "beer-loving pioneers" who helped to launch Oregon's microbrew culture by lobbying the 1985 legislature to pass a bill allowing brewery owners to sell their own beer. Enter the modern brew pub.

McMenamins Edgefield, the former poor farm and now hotel and summer concert venue in Troutdale.

Not long after, other pioneers, such as Gary Fish, launched well-loved brands like Deschutes Brewery, adding a dose of beer-based fun and camaraderie to downtown Bend in 1989.

Since the founding, the McMenamin family has steadily bought and renovated a host of unique properties – everything from the former Catholic school that is now the Old St. Francis School in Bend, to Edgefield, a former poor farm that now serves as hotel, spa, brewery, distillery, vineyard and coveted summer music venue in Troutdale, outside of Portland. As of this year, the McMenamins brand owns 56 properties around the Pacific Northwest — 20 of which are on the National Register of Historic Places – each featuring unique historic finds, custom artwork and often gorgeous gardens and gathering spaces. Oh, and those Cajun tots....

"We're proud of what we've created, and the devotion our customers and employees have had to McMenamins throughout the years," said Brian McMenamin in a press release. "We've accomplished our original goal of being a community gathering spot in neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest, with many customers coming in for decades, and it has been amazing to see the life experiences happening at our properties like weddings, celebrations of life and everything in between. We look forward to continuing to grow, expand and offer something for everyone for years to come."

click to enlarge Courtesy Kat Nyberg/McMenamins

In honor of the company's 40th anniversary, McMenamins is brewing special ales and plans a number of special events throughout the summer. The company's 1983 Lager is available at all McMenamins locations, and a 40th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt started June 17 and goes through September 30. Other events through the summer will offer 40% off McMenamins beers. Keep tabs on all the events at mcmenamins.com.

And if you enjoy brew-pub culture in Oregon, you should probably thank a McMenamin.