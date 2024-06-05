Asian Style Breakfast Sandwiches in The Grove By Nicole Vulcan

click to enlarge Courtesy Grove Market Hall

Diners in Northwest Crossing have a new place to grab breakfast. Good Egg, owned by the people who brought us Dear Mom Café, opened in The Grove Market Hall this week. The menu features Asian-style breakfast sandwiches on French-style brioche, along with lunch and after-school snacks. Get your egg sandwiches stuffed with yummy ingredients, but also check out the garlic fries, egg salad and daily specials, as well as "wellness slushy" drinks that combine healthful ingredients and classic smoothie fixin's.

Good Egg

921 NW Mount Washington Dr., Suite 110, Bend



