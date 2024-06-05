 Asian Style Breakfast Sandwiches in The Grove By Nicole Vulcan | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Asian Style Breakfast Sandwiches in The Grove By Nicole Vulcan

Good Egg, owned by the people who brought us Dear Mom Café, opened in The Grove Market Hall this week

By

click to enlarge Asian Style Breakfast Sandwiches in The Grove By Nicole Vulcan
Courtesy Grove Market Hall

Diners in Northwest Crossing have a new place to grab breakfast. Good Egg, owned by the people who brought us Dear Mom Café, opened in The Grove Market Hall this week. The menu features Asian-style breakfast sandwiches on French-style brioche, along with lunch and after-school snacks. Get your egg sandwiches stuffed with yummy ingredients, but also check out the garlic fries, egg salad and daily specials, as well as "wellness slushy" drinks that combine healthful ingredients and classic smoothie fixin's.

Good Egg
921 NW Mount Washington Dr., Suite 110, Bend


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

