Bagel Cart Wheels Into Ponch's Place

5th Street Bagels offers sourdough style bagels at Bend's newest east side food cart pod

By

East siders have a new place to grab a bagel and other breakfast goods. 5th Street Bagels opened September 9 at Ponch's Place, the food cart lot adjacent to the Veterinary Referral Center on Oxford Court on the east side. This is the first bagel cart for local chef Jacob Dawley, who started making bagels at home for enthusiastic friends and family before branching out to wholesale orders and pop-ups at places including The Grove and Austin Mercantile in Northwest Crossing.

click to enlarge Bagel Cart Wheels Into Ponch's Place
Courtesy 5th St Bagel
The Veggie.

5th Street's bagels are made with sourdough and flavors including Chipotle Poppy, a "Dilly Dill" dill bagel, Za'Atar, Miracle Pumpkin, Everything Everywhere and others. Stumptown Coffee beverages and bagel sandwiches are available for both breakfast and lunch. Dawley and crew are planning a grand opening party Saturday, September 14, from 8 am to 1 pm, with raffle prizes and samples.

As Dawley stated in a press release, "Our food trailer at Ponch's Place gives us the perfect opportunity to share our sourdough creations in a casual, friendly atmosphere, and with a Lot that emphasizes community."

5th Street Bagels
62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
