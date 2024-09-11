Bagel Cart Wheels Into Ponch's Place

East siders have a new place to grab a bagel and other breakfast goods. 5th Street Bagels opened September 9 at Ponch's Place, the food cart lot adjacent to the Veterinary Referral Center on Oxford Court on the east side. This is the first bagel cart for local chef Jacob Dawley, who started making bagels at home for enthusiastic friends and family before branching out to wholesale orders and pop-ups at places including The Grove and Austin Mercantile in Northwest Crossing.

click to enlarge Courtesy 5th St Bagel The Veggie.

5th Street's bagels are made with sourdough and flavors including Chipotle Poppy, a "Dilly Dill" dill bagel, Za'Atar, Miracle Pumpkin, Everything Everywhere and others. Stumptown Coffee beverages and bagel sandwiches are available for both breakfast and lunch. Dawley and crew are planning a grand opening party Saturday, September 14, from 8 am to 1 pm, with raffle prizes and samples.

As Dawley stated in a press release, "Our food trailer at Ponch's Place gives us the perfect opportunity to share our sourdough creations in a casual, friendly atmosphere, and with a Lot that emphasizes community."

5th Street Bagels