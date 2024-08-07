 Baldy's Expands to La Pine | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Baldy's Expands to La Pine

Offering up a full slate of succulent barbecue

A Bend (and Redmond) staple — which has won a plethora of awards in our past Best of Central Oregon readers' polls — is now set up in La Pine. Baldy's Barbecue began serving up its delicious meats and sides outside Legend Cider Co. in La Pine as of late July. The "soft open" included a more limited menu, including pulled pork, brisket and ribs, along with sides of cole slaw, baked beans and au gratin potatoes.

Baldy's has been in business in Central Oregon since 2006, offering up a full slate of succulent barbecue at locations in Bend and now Redmond and La Pine.

Baldy's Barbecue at Legend Cider Co.
16481 Bluewood Pl., La Pine


Nicole Vulcan

