 Bend Brewfest is Back and Taking Brewer Applications | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Bend Brewfest is Back and Taking Brewer Applications

Cheers to beers

By

Between a major stage upgrade to a new entrance, a new title sponsor and a slew of more bike parking, a lot has changed at Bend's amphitheater over the last several years. With the changes — and the arrival of a global pandemic — one beloved event at the Old Mill District went by the wayside for several years, and is now returning for 2024. Bend Brewfest was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and returned in 2022 with a different format that saw breweries pouring beer throughout the shopping areas of the Old Mill District. The fest was off again in 2023, with the idea that it would return to its original location inside the amphitheater in 2024.

click to enlarge Bend Brewfest is Back and Taking Brewer Applications
Courtesy Old Mill District
Fun times at a past Bend Brewfest.

While the festival is planned for a fall return Oct. 3-5, rather than its previous summer timeframe, now is the time for brewers to apply to be part of it. Brewers have through March 15 to apply to be part of Bend Brewfest.

"It's back in the amphitheater and should be as glorious as ever," Old Mill District Marketing Manager Beau Eastes wrote in an email. "We expect to have around 100 breweries again and more than 200 beers on tap." Interested parties can apply at: https://bit.ly/BBF2024.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
  • Dessert Week

    Dessert Week

    @ Bend

    Wed., Feb. 21, Thu., Feb. 22, Fri., Feb. 23, Sat., Feb. 24, Sun., Feb. 25, Mon., Feb. 26 and Tue., Feb. 27

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

DESSERT WEEK

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE PET PHOTO

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 21-28, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation