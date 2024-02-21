Bend Brewfest is Back and Taking Brewer Applications

Between a major stage upgrade to a new entrance, a new title sponsor and a slew of more bike parking, a lot has changed at Bend's amphitheater over the last several years. With the changes — and the arrival of a global pandemic — one beloved event at the Old Mill District went by the wayside for several years, and is now returning for 2024. Bend Brewfest was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and returned in 2022 with a different format that saw breweries pouring beer throughout the shopping areas of the Old Mill District. The fest was off again in 2023, with the idea that it would return to its original location inside the amphitheater in 2024.

click to enlarge Courtesy Old Mill District Fun times at a past Bend Brewfest.

While the festival is planned for a fall return Oct. 3-5, rather than its previous summer timeframe, now is the time for brewers to apply to be part of it. Brewers have through March 15 to apply to be part of Bend Brewfest.

"It's back in the amphitheater and should be as glorious as ever," Old Mill District Marketing Manager Beau Eastes wrote in an email. "We expect to have around 100 breweries again and more than 200 beers on tap." Interested parties can apply at: https://bit.ly/BBF2024.