Bend's Asian Market Opens

The dream is real: Bend now has an official Asian market. Tomi Mart opened June 26, in the shopping center on the southeast corner of Third Street and Reed Market Road. The bright space, opened by Jess Scott and Natasha Dempsey, is named in honor of Scott's daughter Tomiko, who in turn is named after Tomiko's great-great-grandmother, named Tomi, Scott told the Source Weekly back in 2022, when Tomi Mart had its debut pop-up market at the Moonlight Market at Open Space Event Studios.

Tomi Mart offers Asian sweets, sauces, ready-made drinks, frozen food items and snacks, as well as a ramen bar. Pick a ramen bowl off the wall, add water and top it with a selection of hot sauces and chili crisps, all for $4. Starting July 16, Tomi Mart will also offer a selection of Asian veggies including Thai chilis, Thai basil and more.

"We're keeping it small for now," Dempsey told the Source Weekly about the veggie selection.

Through July 12, Tomi Mart is open 11am to 6pm on July 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Starting July 16, the store offers more regular hours, open Tuesday through Friday 10am to 7pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to 2pm.

Tomi Mart

1130 SE Third St. F., Bend