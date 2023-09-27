 Bend's Fire on the Mountain Set to Open in October | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Bend's Fire on the Mountain Set to Open in October

Much-anticipated wing spot coming soon

By

click to enlarge Bend's Fire on the Mountain Set to Open in October
Courtesy Fire on the Mountain Instagram
High-backed booths and colorful mosaics, seen in the Bend location, are reminiscent of other FOTM locations in Portland.

Fire on the Mountain, the beloved Portland hot-wing spot which announced early this year that it would open a location in Bend, is nearing completion and close to opening day. FOTM staff held hiring events over several weekends in September to bring in new staff members. With a new bedazzled sign already hung up over the door of the new location along Third Street, adjacent to the Campfire Hotel, count me among the former Portlanders-now-Bendites who are eagerly anticipating the opening of this place. Fire on the Mountain's Bend location is expected to open in late October.

click to enlarge Bend's Fire on the Mountain Set to Open in October
Courtesy Fire on the Mountain Instagram
Bend mosaic artist Rochelle Rose-Schueler works on artwork inside the new Bend Fire on the Mountain.

The original FOTM opened in 2005 along Interstate Avenue, opened by Sara Sawicki and Jordan Busch, serving buffalo wings in a variety of sauces, along with salads, sandwiches and the company's own brand of beer. A second location opened on east Burnside in Portland in 2008, and 2011 saw the opening of the Fremont location. Two locations are also now open in Denver, Colorado.

Fire on the Mountain Bend
637 NE 3rd St., Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

  • Homemade 7-Layer Dip

    Easy to make version of the classic Tex-Mex appetizer

    By Donna Britt

    Homemade 7-Layer Dip

  • What to Eat in Bend and Beyond

    Prawns in Prineville, salad at a brewery and other oddities to try when you want to eat like a local

    By Sara Freedman

    What to Eat in Bend and Beyond

  • Greek, Out East

    Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens along Reed Market & 27th

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Greek, Out East
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 27-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation