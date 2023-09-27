Bend's Fire on the Mountain Set to Open in October

click to enlarge Courtesy Fire on the Mountain Instagram High-backed booths and colorful mosaics, seen in the Bend location, are reminiscent of other FOTM locations in Portland.

Fire on the Mountain, the beloved Portland hot-wing spot which announced early this year that it would open a location in Bend, is nearing completion and close to opening day. FOTM staff held hiring events over several weekends in September to bring in new staff members. With a new bedazzled sign already hung up over the door of the new location along Third Street, adjacent to the Campfire Hotel, count me among the former Portlanders-now-Bendites who are eagerly anticipating the opening of this place. Fire on the Mountain's Bend location is expected to open in late October.

click to enlarge Courtesy Fire on the Mountain Instagram Bend mosaic artist Rochelle Rose-Schueler works on artwork inside the new Bend Fire on the Mountain.

The original FOTM opened in 2005 along Interstate Avenue, opened by Sara Sawicki and Jordan Busch, serving buffalo wings in a variety of sauces, along with salads, sandwiches and the company's own brand of beer. A second location opened on east Burnside in Portland in 2008, and 2011 saw the opening of the Fremont location. Two locations are also now open in Denver, Colorado.

Fire on the Mountain Bend