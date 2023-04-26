Bev Fest Brings All the Local Flavors

Central Oregon offers plenty of beer fests, wine tastings and other drinks-related events to attend — and a lot of them center around one particular genre, such as beer or wine or spirits. Not so at the upcoming Bend Bev Fest hosted by Silver Moon Brewing, a first-of-its-kind event that invites people to try out any number of beverages produced around Oregon – and many of them made right here in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge Courtesy Silver Moon Brewing A custom taster cup comes with tickets purchased before May 10.

For those looking to i.d. a new favorite beverage – or for those who have friends and family in town who want to sample the local goods – this might be the event to attend. Bev Fest features beer, of course, but also wine, spirits, kombucha, hard tea, cider, seltzer, coffee, canned cocktails AND CBD beverages, all in one place. It's like a fully stocked bar, but with the option for sample sizes that let attendees try out a small amount before going full-on.

The event will offer custom 10-ounce taster cups for those who buy their tickets in advance by May 10, with the various beverage purveyors pouring tasters of between 1 and 4 ounces, depending on the type of beverage.

"Here's your chance to experiment, be adventurous, and 'Find something new to love!'" said James Watts, owner of Silver Moon Brewing in an email. "Because no other region in the country has such an amazing range of entrepreneurs producing innovative beverages for the consumer market."

The May 27 event features the following beverage producers: Avid Cider, Legend Cider, Seven Peaks Seltzer, Humm Kombucha, Compassion Kombucha, J Wrigley Vineyards, St. Huberts the Stag Winery, Palmys Hard Tea, Forth Distilled Goods, Altitude Beverages, Ablis CBD Beverages, Oregon Spirit Distillers, Crater Lake Spirits, New Basin Distilling Company, Bohemian Roastery, Rise Brewing Co, Silver Moon Brewing, and as a guest brewery from Portland, Migration Brewing.

And for those needing plenty of sustenance in order to try all those alcoholic – and non-alcoholic – drinks, three food carts are open at Silver Moon Brewing, including Tablas Mobile Cuisine, Southern Accent and The Bob Mediterranean cuisine.

Bev Fest happens Saturday, May 27 from noon to 5pm at Silver Moon Brewing, on the patio and in the newly repaved parking lot. Tickets go on sale April 26.

Bend Bev Fest

Sat., May 27, Noon-5pm

Silver Moon Brewing

24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Tickets at bendticket.com