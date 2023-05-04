 Big Batch Breakfast Burritos | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Big Batch Breakfast Burritos

Feed a crowd with only a few simple ingredients

In my former life I was a producer of network broadcast radio programs in Nashville, Tennessee. I was so fortunate and am so grateful for all the wonderfully creative people I got to meet and collaborate with during my time doing that work. I have many fond memories and of course a lot of those fun memories involve food.

Take this recipe, for example. It was shared with me by the uncle of a famous female country music star. He raised chickens and was always giving me fresh eggs because he knew I liked to cook. He made these burritos, with his farm fresh eggs, for his niece and her band on the mornings they had to get into the studio early to record music. I was working with this same singer on a radio show she was hosting and we talked about food a lot as we were prepping the show each day.

Scrambling eggs in sausage drippings gives these simple breakfast burritos extra flavor.

This is an easy recipe. I love its simplicity. Scrambling the eggs in the sausage drippings gives them so much flavor. You don’t need to salt the eggs because the sausage has plenty of salt already. You could use any type of cheese you prefer but I like the cheddar because it goes well with the sausage and eggs. My country music friends liked to make these with corn tortillas but I lean toward the flour for my breakfast burritos.

You could add onions or red peppers of course but I suggest trying this recipe as is the first time and see what you think. Whatever you do though, you have to cook it all in the same skillet. That’s what makes it taste so good I swear.

This is a great recipe for company or a weekend morning before you take off on a big hike or bike ride. It will definitely fill your belly and tide you over until dinner or at least a late lunch. 

Big Batch Breakfast Burritos

Serves 8-10

- 1 pound mild breakfast sausage

- 1 pound spicy breakfast sausage (or use another pound of mild breakfast sausage if you prefer)

- 12 eggs

- 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

- Freshly ground black pepper, as desired

- Corn or flour tortillas

- Hot sauce, for serving

 

Break up sausage into a large skillet. Fry sausage on medium heat until browned and completely cooked through. Remove sausage from skillet, leaving drippings. Scramble eggs in sausage drippings. Stir cheese into eggs right as the eggs are setting up. Season eggs with pepper. Then stir sausage into the scrambled eggs. Place eggs/sausage mixture into a large bowl and keep warm.

Fry tortillas in same skillet used for sausage and eggs. Once tortillas are browned, spoon egg/sausage filling into them and roll up. Serve immediately with hot sauce.

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

