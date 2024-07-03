Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan

The Podski has a new food cart serving simple sweet treats, New Zealand style. Cassandra Price and Taylor Samuelsen opened Birdsong Ice Cream in mid June, featuring Alden's organic ice cream that gets mixed together with fresh berries. Currently, that includes strawberries, marionberries, raspberries or blackberries in cups, cones or waffle cones. Toppings include freshly made chocolate sauce with coconut oil (which helps to add that yummy hard shell) or sprinkles — the kind not banned in the European Union that features toxic red dyes. Serving up organic ingredients was an important factor for Price and Samuelsen, as Samuelsen told the Source Weekly.

The owners fell in love with New Zealand-style ice cream — also called real fruit ice cream — while working and playing in Whistler, British Columbia, Samuelsen told the Source Weekly, and wanted to bring that deliciousness to a new cart. After chatting with Podski owner Mikal Lomski about the concept, Birdsong was born. When vanilla ice cream mixes with the fruit in a special machine, the result is a super-creamy, almost buttery ice cream... definitely worth a try. The New York Times picked up on the growing trend in an article in 2023, citing an uptick of New Zealand-style ice cream spots in foodie cities including Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon.

Birdsong is open from noon to 9pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Birdsong Ice Cream At The Podski