 Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats

Mix organic ice cream with berries and you get lots of love

Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats
Nicole Vulcan

The Podski has a new food cart serving simple sweet treats, New Zealand style. Cassandra Price and Taylor Samuelsen opened Birdsong Ice Cream in mid June, featuring Alden's organic ice cream that gets mixed together with fresh berries. Currently, that includes strawberries, marionberries, raspberries or blackberries in cups, cones or waffle cones. Toppings include freshly made chocolate sauce with coconut oil (which helps to add that yummy hard shell) or sprinkles — the kind not banned in the European Union that features toxic red dyes. Serving up organic ingredients was an important factor for Price and Samuelsen, as Samuelsen told the Source Weekly.

Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats
Nicole Vulcan

The owners fell in love with New Zealand-style ice cream — also called real fruit ice cream — while working and playing in Whistler, British Columbia, Samuelsen told the Source Weekly, and wanted to bring that deliciousness to a new cart. After chatting with Podski owner Mikal Lomski about the concept, Birdsong was born. When vanilla ice cream mixes with the fruit in a special machine, the result is a super-creamy, almost buttery ice cream... definitely worth a try. The New York Times picked up on the growing trend in an article in 2023, citing an uptick of New Zealand-style ice cream spots in foodie cities including Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon.

Birdsong Ice Cream Offers New Zealand-Style Sweet Treats
Nicole Vulcan

Birdsong is open from noon to 9pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Birdsong Ice Cream At The Podski
536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

