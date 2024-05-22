 Black Butte Ranch Gets "Most Beautiful" Nod | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Black Butte Ranch Gets "Most Beautiful" Nod

Black Butte Ranch has been named among the country's most beautiful restaurants. The reservations system, OpenTable, collaborated with "PEOPLE" in honor of the magazine's 50th birthday to name a "most beautiful" restaurant in each state. The winner in Oregon was the lodge west of Sisters.

The 22,100-square-foot lodge opened in May 2023, replacing Black Butte Ranch's 50-year old original lodge. Designed by Hacker Architects, the building was designed to frame the stunning views of the Cascade Range, with interiors heavy on earth tones and native woods. The $20 million dining and meeting facility features a restaurant and bar, a second-floor lounge and bar, a private dining room, outdoor eating areas and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Nicole Vulcan

