Brewing Sunshine

There's something magical about summer: the warmth, the longer days and the leisurely pace that invites us to savor every moment. One of the best ways to capture the essence of summer in a glass is by making sun tea. This simple, old-fashioned method of brewing tea using the sun's natural heat results in a refreshing drink that's perfect for sipping on a hot day. Here's how you can make your own sun tea, along with some tips and flavor ideas to elevate this sunny beverage.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

What You'll Need:

A large glass jar with a lid (at least 1 gallon)

4-6 tea bags (black, green, or herbal tea)

Fresh, cold water

Sunshine!

Optional: Sweetener (sugar, honey, or simple syrup) and fresh fruits or herbs for flavor

Step-by-Step Guide to Making Sun Tea

Choose Your Tea: Select your favorite type of tea. Black tea is a classic choice, but green tea and herbal teas work wonderfully too. Feel free to mix and match for unique flavors. Fill the Jar: Place the tea bags in the jar and fill it with cold water. Use about one tea bag per 1-2 cups of water, depending on how strong you like your tea. For a gallon jar, four to six tea bags should be perfect. Seal and Place in the Sun: Seal the jar with its lid to keep out any bugs or debris. Place the jar in direct sunlight. The ideal spot is where it will get consistent sun for two to four hours. The sun will gently heat the water, allowing the tea to steep slowly and develop a smooth, mellow flavor. Steep and Taste: After two to four hours, check the color and taste of the tea. It should be richly colored and flavorful. If it's not strong enough, let it steep a bit longer. Once it reaches your desired strength, remove the tea bags. Sweeten and Flavor (Optional): If you like your tea sweetened, add sugar, honey or simple syrup to taste. Stir well until dissolved. You can also add fresh fruits like lemon slices, peach slices, or berries and herbs like mint or basil for a burst of extra flavor. Chill and Serve: Refrigerate the tea until it's cold. Serve over ice and enjoy within a week.

Tips for Perfect Sun Tea

Use Clean Equipment: Ensure your jar and lid are thoroughly cleaned before use to avoid any unwanted bacteria.

Water Quality: Use fresh, cold water for the best flavor. Filtered water can make a noticeable difference.

Don't Oversteep: Avoid leaving the tea in the sun for more than four hours to prevent it from developing a bitter taste.

Experiment with Flavors: Try different combinations of tea bags, fruits and herbs to find your perfect blend. Lemon and mint are classic additions, but don't be afraid to get creative with flavors like lavender, ginger or fresh berries.

Flavor Ideas for Sun Tea

Clover Sun Tea: Add 2 tbsp red clover blossoms, 1 tbsp dried mint, 1 tbsp dried lemon balm and 1 tsp of dried lemon peel to your jar. The result is a crisp, refreshing tea that's perfect for any summer day. (This Clover Sun Tea is from my book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail." Make it a Mojito!)

Peach and Basil Green Sun Tea: Combine green tea bags with sliced fresh peaches and a few sprigs of basil. This combination is a delightful mix of sweet and aromatic.

Berry Hibiscus Herbal Sun Tea: Use a mix of hibiscus and berry-flavored herbal tea bags. Add fresh raspberries and blueberries for a vibrant, fruity tea.

Citrus Burst Black Sun Tea: Use black tea bags and add slices of orange, lemon and lime. This citrusy blend is both refreshing and invigorating.

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend, Oregon.