 Brunch is on the Menu at Sunriver Brewing Eastside | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Brunch is on the Menu at Sunriver Brewing Eastside

Sunriver Brewing Company’s Eastside location now has more to offer on the early side, including a new coffee bar, and weekend brunch

By

Sunriver Brewing Company's Eastside location now has more to offer on the early side, including a new coffee bar, and weekend brunch. The brewery's location on NE Cushing Drive, near St. Charles Medical Center, began offering coffee bar service as of May 20. The "Pub and Coffee Bar" is open daily from 8 to 11am and features coffee from Still Vibrato Coffee Roasters of Bend.

click to enlarge Brunch is on the Menu at &#10;Sunriver Brewing Eastside
Courtesy Sunriver Brewing Co.

In addition, a new brunch service began at the brewery as of May 25, offering "fun twists on brunch items" and a "playful marriage of beer, coffee, spirits and more," according to a press release. Brunch goes from 8am to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays.

"This is an exciting time to develop our craft. Our team lives and breathes beer and now we are finding passion in coffee as well," Travis Downing, VP of Operations, stated in the release. "We are equally excited to answer our community's call for a fun brunch spot on the east side."

Sunriver Brewing Co. – Eastside pub
1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend
Coffee bar Daily 8-11am
Brunch Sat-Sun 8am-2pm

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • Restoring a River

    Spring at the largest dam removal project in history — part two of a three-part series on the Klamath River

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Restoring a River

  • Neighbor Rotisserie Opens in Former Kebaba

    Opened by the former owners of Jackson’s Corner and current owners of Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Neighbor Rotisserie Opens &#10;in Former Kebaba
More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 29- 5, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation