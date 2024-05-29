Brunch is on the Menu at Sunriver Brewing Eastside

Sunriver Brewing Company's Eastside location now has more to offer on the early side, including a new coffee bar, and weekend brunch. The brewery's location on NE Cushing Drive, near St. Charles Medical Center, began offering coffee bar service as of May 20. The "Pub and Coffee Bar" is open daily from 8 to 11am and features coffee from Still Vibrato Coffee Roasters of Bend.

click to enlarge Courtesy Sunriver Brewing Co.

In addition, a new brunch service began at the brewery as of May 25, offering "fun twists on brunch items" and a "playful marriage of beer, coffee, spirits and more," according to a press release. Brunch goes from 8am to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays.

"This is an exciting time to develop our craft. Our team lives and breathes beer and now we are finding passion in coffee as well," Travis Downing, VP of Operations, stated in the release. "We are equally excited to answer our community's call for a fun brunch spot on the east side."

Sunriver Brewing Co. – Eastside pub

1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

Coffee bar Daily 8-11am