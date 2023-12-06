Burgers and Santa

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain Burger

A local eatery is making it easier for families to cross the "Santa visit" off their lists. Mountain Burger, the burger restaurant in Northwest Crossing, is offering visits with Santa on Sundays in December. Restaurant patrons can take a photo with Santa on Mountain Burger's ski lift chair – one of the original lift chairs from Mt. Bachelor's Skyliner lift. The restaurant uses a Polaroid camera and will give the photos away for free. Photos with Santa took place Dec. 3, and will also take place Sunday, Dec. 10 and 17 from noon to 3pm.

