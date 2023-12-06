 Burgers and Santa | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Burgers and Santa

By

click to enlarge Burgers and Santa
Courtesy Mountain Burger

A local eatery is making it easier for families to cross the "Santa visit" off their lists. Mountain Burger, the burger restaurant in Northwest Crossing, is offering visits with Santa on Sundays in December. Restaurant patrons can take a photo with Santa on Mountain Burger's ski lift chair – one of the original lift chairs from Mt. Bachelor's Skyliner lift. The restaurant uses a Polaroid camera and will give the photos away for free. Photos with Santa took place Dec. 3, and will also take place Sunday, Dec. 10 and 17 from noon to 3pm.

Photos with Santa at Mountain Burger
Sun., Dec. 10 & 17, Noon-3pm
2747 NW Crossing Dr., Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

This Week

  • December 6-18, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation