Cake Shop Plans Ribbon Cutting

The bundt cake franchise Nothing Bundt Cakes opened up a location in east Bend this April. Now, the Bend Chamber is hosting a ribbon cutting, complete with free cake!

click to enlarge Nothing Bundt Cakes Facebook

The locally owned franchise will host the ribbon cutting on June 1, starting at 9:15 am. The event includes free cake, non-alcoholic drinks and a raffle that enters people into a drawing for free cake for a year.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise started in 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz began cooking up recipes in their home kitchens. These days, the franchise includes over 500 bakery locations in over 40 states, as well as Canada. In addition to large and small bundt-style cakes in varying flavors, the stores also offer décor, party supplies and gifts.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

In the Forum Shopping Center

2680 NE Hwy 20., Bend