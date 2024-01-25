Yes, it’s another soup recipe! But why not since it’s still the season for warm bowls of food. Besides I found a 5-pound bag of carrots buried in my fridge this week so I figured I should use them for something.



This soup is very easy to make and doesn’t require any milk or cream. You can top it with some coconut milk if you like but you can even skip that. If you prefer, you could substitute curry powder for the ginger . As always, you can tweak spices to your liking as the recipe is just a starting point.

Unsplash/Candie Clark Fresh ginger root spikes flavor in easy-to-make carrot soup.

This soup is warm and comforting and keeps for several days in the refrigerator. It pairs well with any kind of salad or sandwich and it makes for a nice leftover lunch.

Tip: Keep fresh gingerroot in the freezer to prolong it’s freshness.

Carrot Ginger Soup

Serves 8-10

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ large onion, diced small

Small pinch sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 pound carrots, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

3 cups vegetable broth

Maple syrup, to taste, optional

Coconut milk, optional

Red pepper flakes, optional

Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add onions, salt and pepper and cook until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the smashed garlic cloves and carrots to the pot and cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the ginger, vinegar and broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for half an hour or so.

Let cool slightly then transfer to a blender or use an immersion blender and blend soup until smooth or to desired texture. If the soup is too thick, add a little water. If you want it sweeter, add maple syrup to taste.

Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk and a few red pepper flakes if desired.

This soup goes well with a hearty winter salad and hunks of fresh bread or avocado toast.



