Central Oregon Taco Fest Coming Soon

click to enlarge Courtesy CO Taco Fest

A new event is happening in the Old Mill District this month, offering loads of food, music and Lucha! Central Oregon Taco Fest happens May 11, featuring live Latin music throughout the day, a Selena lookalike contest, luchadores, dancing, drinks and of course, a healthy load of tacos from a variety of Central Oregon food establishments. Oh, and did we forget chihuahua races?!

Get tacos from El Sancho, Erick Tacos, Fat Tony's (Mexican Pizza), Hablo Tacos, Hola!, Sopa, Tacos El Nava and Westside Tacos inside the event. Music starts at 10 am with Tequila Highway, followed by chihuahua racing, a lucha battle, then music from Grupo Anexo, Son de Cuba, more Luchadores, and a night concert from Mariachi Arrieros. Entry into the event is $25, with kids 12 and under free. Get more info at centraloregontacofest.com.