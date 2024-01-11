 Cheese Wafers: Easiest App Ever | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Cheese Wafers: Easiest App Ever

One-ingredient cheese wafers are a perfect appetizer or soup/salad accompaniment

This may be the easiest recipe you’ll ever encounter. Whether you call them wafers, crisps, tuiles (French) or frico (Italian), these lacy discs are simple but delightful. The perfect hors d’oeuvre or accompaniment to any soup or salad, they can be made ahead and when stored in an airtight container can keep for at least a month.

Cheese wafers can be made with cheddar, parmesan or other hard, dry cheese.

You can use any type of hard, dry cheese such as cheddar, parmesan, asiago, pecorino or Manchego. You can make as few or as many as you want and you can use packaged shredded cheese. Please note that oily, moist cheeses are not preferable for these wafers.

Cheese Wafers

Makes about 2 dozen wafers

  • 1 to 2 cups grated cheese, sharp cheddar or parmesan

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon baking mat.

Sprinkle a couple tablespoons of cheese to form 3-inch rounds onto baking sheet. Keep cheese disks about 1 inch apart. Make as many rounds as desired. Bake until cheese is melted, golden brown and stops bubbling. Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheet until hardened. Once cool, wafers can be stored in an airtight container for up to one month. Serve with salads, soups, or use in place of crackers for appetizers and snacks.


Donna Britt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

