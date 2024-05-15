 COCC's Salmon Bake Happens This Weekend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

COCC's Salmon Bake Happens This Weekend

Saturday marks an annual tradition at Central Oregon Community College

By

Saturday marks an annual tradition at Central Oregon Community College. The college's Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club host the annual Salmon Bake from 11am to 3pm at the athletic field of the Bend campus.

click to enlarge COCC's Salmon Bake Happens This Weekend
Courtesy COCC

With this event, salmon is roasted in a traditional way, skewered on sticks over an open fire. Salmon and other side dishes, including frybread, begin rolling out at noon. The fish is provided and prepared by Sandra Green of Quartz Creek.

In addition to food, the event offers music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. Artists at the event include flutist James Edmund Greeley, a Native American Music Award winner whose work has featured on a Grammy-winning album, Quartz Creek's powwow drumming and dancing and a performance by Aztec dance group Mexica Tiahui.

Donations and auction proceeds go toward the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 15-22, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation