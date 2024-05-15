COCC's Salmon Bake Happens This Weekend

Saturday marks an annual tradition at Central Oregon Community College. The college's Native American program and its First Nations Student Union Club host the annual Salmon Bake from 11am to 3pm at the athletic field of the Bend campus.

click to enlarge Courtesy COCC

With this event, salmon is roasted in a traditional way, skewered on sticks over an open fire. Salmon and other side dishes, including frybread, begin rolling out at noon. The fish is provided and prepared by Sandra Green of Quartz Creek.

In addition to food, the event offers music, dance, vendors and a silent auction. Artists at the event include flutist James Edmund Greeley, a Native American Music Award winner whose work has featured on a Grammy-winning album, Quartz Creek's powwow drumming and dancing and a performance by Aztec dance group Mexica Tiahui.

Donations and auction proceeds go toward the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.