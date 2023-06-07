Cookouts + Beer: Sounds Like Summer

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

The Suttle Lodge is a fun place to be nearly anytime – but summer on the lake is pretty special. For those looking for a mid-week getaway and a bit of fun, add Wednesdays at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse to the calendar. Every Wednesday in summer the Lodge hosts a Brewery Cookout featuring a different brewery from the Pacific Northwest, paired with a barbecue dinner by the creek. The series kicks off June 14 with Sunriver Brewing, followed by Double Mountain Brewery June 21, Ferment Brewing June 28, Via Beer July 5, Buoy Beer July 12, Pfriem Family Brewers July 19, Fracture Brewing July 26, Ale Apothecary Aug. 9, Heater Allen Brewing Aug. 16, and Bauman's Cider Aug. 23. (Aug. 2 and 30 TBD).

Also happening at the Suttle Lodge this summer: Its Wine on the Deck series, featuring Pacific Northwest wines every Tuesday. June 13 kicks off with Jim Fischer and Jenny Mosbacher from Fossil & Fawn in Portland.