 Cookouts + Beer: Sounds Like Summer | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Cookouts + Beer: Sounds Like Summer

The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse is the place to be on Wednesdays

By

click to enlarge Cookouts + Beer: Sounds Like Summer
Adobe Stock

The Suttle Lodge is a fun place to be nearly anytime – but summer on the lake is pretty special. For those looking for a mid-week getaway and a bit of fun, add Wednesdays at the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse to the calendar. Every Wednesday in summer the Lodge hosts a Brewery Cookout featuring a different brewery from the Pacific Northwest, paired with a barbecue dinner by the creek. The series kicks off June 14 with Sunriver Brewing, followed by Double Mountain Brewery June 21, Ferment Brewing June 28, Via Beer July 5, Buoy Beer July 12, Pfriem Family Brewers July 19, Fracture Brewing July 26, Ale Apothecary Aug. 9, Heater Allen Brewing Aug. 16, and Bauman's Cider Aug. 23. (Aug. 2 and 30 TBD).

Also happening at the Suttle Lodge this summer: Its Wine on the Deck series, featuring Pacific Northwest wines every Tuesday. June 13 kicks off with Jim Fischer and Jenny Mosbacher from Fossil & Fawn in Portland.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 7-26, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation