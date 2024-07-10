Crafting Cocktails in the Great Outdoors

Camping is often about simplicity and connecting with nature, but who says you can't enjoy a craft cocktail while you're at it? Whether you're a seasoned mixologist or a camping newbie, creating delicious drinks outdoors is easier than you might think. Here's how you can elevate your camping experience with some well-crafted cocktails.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

Preparation is key

Before you head out into the great outdoors, spend some time planning. Decide which cocktails you'd like to make, and create a shopping list. Here are some essentials you might need:

Liquor: Choose versatile spirits like vodka, gin, rum and whiskey.

Mixers: Think tonic water, soda water, ginger beer and juices.

Fresh ingredients: Lemons, limes, berries and herbs.

Ice: Freeze water in large blocks, or use a high-quality cooler to keep ice longer.

Tools: A shaker, a muddler, a jigger and a portable cocktail kit. I love my mini shaker!

Simplify your recipes

While at home, you might enjoy complex cocktails with numerous ingredients, camping calls for simplicity. Opt for drinks that require minimal ingredients and effort but still deliver on taste. Here are a few easy and delicious recipes:

Wildberry Moscow Mule

Ingredients: vodka, ginger beer (I personally love Bundaberg since it comes in mini cans!), lime juice, blueberries. (Bonus: try foraging for wild berries. Think huckleberries, wild blueberries or thimble berries! Always be certain the berries you forage are safe to consume.)

Method: Muddle blueberries in the bottom of a copper mug, and fill with ice. Pour in 2 oz vodka and 1/2 oz lime juice. Fill the glass with ginger beer, and gently swirl it with a spoon once to mix. Garnish with mint and berries.

Campfire Old Fashioned

Ingredients: Añejo tequila, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, orange peel.

Method: This one is easy to make ahead and store in a flask! In your flask, mix 2 oz of bourbon with 0.5 oz of simple syrup. Add a few dashes of Angostura bitters. Stir well, and refrigerate before your trip. When ready to drink, garnish with an orange peel twist, expressing the oils over the drink before dropping it in. If your site permits campfires, garnish with a roasted marshmallow for a treat.

Forest Fir Sour

Ingredients: Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, fresh fir tips.

Method: In the bottom of your shaker, muddle fir tips with 1 oz lemon juice. Add 2 oz of gin, 1/2 oz simple syrup and shake with ice. Strain over ice, and garnish with a fir sprig.

Pro tips for campfire mixology

Batch your cocktails: Pre-batch your cocktails at home and store them in mason jars. This makes for easy pouring and less mess.

Stay organized: Keep all your cocktail tools and ingredients in a designated bag or box to prevent losing anything in the wilderness.

Use nature's cooler: If you're camping near a river or lake, take advantage of the cold water to keep your drinks and ingredients chilled.

Eco-friendly practices: Use reusable cups and avoid single-use plastics to minimize your environmental footprint.

Safety first: Always drink responsibly, especially in the wilderness where safety is paramount.

By combining a bit of planning with a touch of creativity, you can enjoy the pleasures of a well-crafted cocktail even while camping. So next time you find yourself under the stars, raise a glass to the great outdoors and the art of campfire mixology. Cheers!

—Alyson Brown is a beverage photographer and drink stylist with an appreciation for a well-built cocktail. Her passion for cocktails led to her first book, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail: Flowers With A Twist." Presently, Brown resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District, situated right in the heart of Bend, Oregon.