Creamed Peas & New Potatoes Recipe

It’s official – the first week of spring is upon us, and what better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than with food. In the southern U.S. where I grew up, springtime came right on schedule. By the time Easter rolled around daffodils were blooming and bright green shoots were beginning to burst through the moist, fertile garden soils. Sweet peas were an early crop that, depending on how mild the winter had been, could be harvested way before other vegetable or fruit seeds could even be planted.





Bright green garden peas pair well with small potatoes to make a creamy springtime dish.

If you’ve never eaten a fresh pea raw, straight from the pod, you don’t know what you’re missing. The little round pea balls are crunchy and sweet, almost like candy. Nobody had to ask me to go the garden and pick the peas from the vines; it was my pleasure because that meant I could sneak a few raw peas without anybody knowing.

This dish, which takes me directly back to my childhood, showcases those delicious sweet peas, also called English peas, garden peas, green peas or shell peas, pairing them with “new” potatoes, another early crop.

New potatoes are typically harvested early in the season and shipped to market without being stored for any length of time. They’re smaller than typical potatoes with very thin skin which rubs off easily. They’re also more moist and sweeter than the average potato.

If you’re a Central Oregon gardener or farmer you likely already know that both peas and potatoes can be grown in our high desert climate. Peas can be planted in early spring in these parts but it’s a good idea to check with the Oregon State University Extension Service or another local gardening expert before planting. There was a time when the potato was king in Deschutes County, a time when the growing and harvesting of potatoes was crucial to the local economy, a time when 5,000+ acres in the county were planted in potatoes. There was even an annual Redmond Potato Show established back in 1906.

You can make this dish with frozen peas and any kind of potato of course, but if you can get your hands on freshly picked peas and true new potatoes, you will be delighted. It’s best eaten immediately but you can reheat leftovers using a little bit of milk to loosen the sauce and it’s still delicious.

A final note about peas: The pea pods are too fibrous to eat and believe it or not, peas are actually a fruit since they contain seeds developed from a flower. Who knew?!

If you’re buying your peas at a market keep in mind that a pound of pea pods is equal to 1 to 1 ½ cups of shelled peas, so you’ll need at least a pound of peas for this recipe.

Creamed Peas & New Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

- 1 pound new potatoes or small red potatoes, halved or quartered if the potatoes aren’t tiny

- Large pinch or two of kosher salt

- 1 cup sweet peas (English, green, garden, shell), shelled

- Pinch of sugar

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 1-2 tablespoons red or yellow onions, finely chopped, optional

- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

- 1 cup whole milk (or half & half or cream)

- Salt and pepper, to taste

Bring water to boil in two medium-large saucepans. Add potatoes to one pot along with pinches of salt. Boil for about 10 minutes or until fork tender, then drain and set aside.

Add peas to the other pan along with a pinch of sugar. Cook until just tender, 3-5 minutes, drain and set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Then add onion if you’re using and stir until onion is softened. Stir in flour and continue stirring for about 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk and continue stirring until well combined. Add drained peas and potatoes to the sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally until sauce is thickened.

Taste and add more seasoning as desired.

Serve immediately.

++Note: If you don’t want to dirty up three pans, you could make this dish using only one large sauce pot. First, boil the potatoes and drain them. Then boil the peas in the same pot and drain them. And finally, use the same pot to make the sauce and add the peas and potatoes back into the sauce in that same pot.



