Everyone I know right now who talks about food with me (which is literally everyone I know), is expressing their excitement that soup season is finally here. By soup season, I mean fall of course.





Adobe Stock When you’re craving a creamy soup or chowder, this warm, smooth cauliflower rendition is very satisfying.

With cooler temps and shorter days, our bodies start to crave warmer, more comforting foods. Soup is just that – warm and comforting (minus cold soups which are also excellent but I’ll save those for another time). Whether it’s a spicy broth chock full of colorful veggies or a rich, creamy chowder or even a boisterous chili full of beans, soups are a wonderful way to feed the family and soothe the soul.

This particular soup is a more recent favorite of mine featuring the versatile, healthy cauliflower, which is being harvested right now on farms throughout Oregon. I use heavy cream in this version but if you prefer a lighter soup, you could substitute regular milk or even coconut milk.

Take the time to put a simple garnish on top of each bowl of soup. It’s appealing to the eye and it adds a bit of flavor. You can also swirl some olive oil or cream on top of each serving as well to take a modest bowl of soup up yet another notch.

This soup pairs well with a simple green salad, a hunk of warm bread or a handful of your favorite crackers or chips.

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

Serves 4-8

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced celery

3 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt, as desired

Black pepper, as desired

1 cup vegetable stock or water

1 head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small pieces

2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary

4 cups heavy cream

12 ounces parmesan cheese, grated

Chopped chives, green onion, parsley or herbs or your choice, for garnish, optional

In a large pot or stockpot heat oil on medium. Add onion and celery and cook until softened. Add garlic and cook another minute or less. Season with salt and pepper. Add stock, cauliflower, and rosemary and bring to a slight boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until cauliflower is completely tender. Using either an immersion blender, or transferring soup in batches to a traditional blender, puree the soup until smooth. Return to pot and stir in cream and parmesan cheese. Heat until cheese is melted. Taste and season with more salt and pepper as desired.



