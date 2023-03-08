 Cuban Kitchen Reopens | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Cuban Kitchen Reopens

Bend’s first Cuban restaurant is getting another run

By

Cuban Kitchen, which opened in 2018 but closed down during the pandemic, has opened a new location along NE Third Street in Bend, in the former Szechuan Restaurant location.

click to enlarge Cuban Kitchen Reopens
Lisa Sipe
A Cuban sandwich from Cuban Kitchen.

Like its past iteration that was located off of Century Drive, the new Cuban Kitchen offers hot Cuban-style pressed sandwiches made on a plancha, or flat panini-maker. Sandwiches include the traditional Cubano with smoked ham, garlic pork, Swiss cheese, roasted mojo and pickles, along with other sandwich flavors such as Ropa Vieja, thin-sliced beef or chicken breast.

Also on the menu are larger plates that include roast pork, citrus marinated beef, ground beef with potatoes or a "tropical bowl" with beans, rice, lettuce, onions and a guava sauce – all coming with two side dishes. Sides worth trying include the moro rice and the maduro, or sweet plaintains, as well as the tostones.

click to enlarge Cuban Kitchen Reopens
Courtesy Cuban Kitchen/Facebook
Cuban Kitchen’s new digs.

Christina and Chris Rojas opened the original Cuban Kitchen in 2018 after moving to Bend from Little Havana in Miami, Florida. When they couldn't find the food they loved in town, they decided to make their own space to enjoy it. With the reopening of the restaurant, the rest of Central Oregon can once again enjoy those flavors, too.

The new Cuban Kitchen opened the first week of March and is located at 1600 NE 3rd Street in Bend. It's open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Cuban Kitchen
1600 NE Third St., Bend

