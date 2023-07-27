Cucumbers, onions, tomatoes: summer’s trifecta. What you can do with these three vegetables is nothing short of astounding. Alone, in a simple salad, pickled or cooked with other ingredients, each of these veggies is a superstar of the season. They also play well together. I have recipes to prove it.





The first recipe I’m sharing features all three, tossed with an easy vinaigrette to make a summer side that goes with pretty much anything and everything. The other recipe has a story behind it (my favorite kind of recipe) and showcases just cukes and onions. It also pairs well with just about everything but especially goes well with grilled meats, burgers and other barbecue favs.

Cucumbers originated in the Himalayas, China and Thailand but nowadays are grown on most every continent. They are actually classified botanically as a pepo, which is a type of berry. However, like tomatoes and squashes, cucumbers are thought of, and prepared as, a vegetable.

The tomato, also an edible berry, has been domesticated and cultivated since at least 500 BC. It’s an interesting tale of how the fruit made its way around the world from humble beginnings as a wild plant in western South America. These days they’re grown all over the world and in every state in the U.S. Oregon’s southern neighbor, California, is a major tomato producer.

While it’s a luxury to have tomatoes in stores and at our fingertips year-round, there is nothing better than a freshly picked garden tomato. Slice it, sprinkle with a bit of salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil and eat that and tell me you aren’t in love. However, if you’re in the mood for more, try this simple cucumber, onion and tomato salad. If you don’t have all the ingredients on hand to make the vinaigrette, skip it and lightly toss the veggies with some freshly squeezed lemon juice, a swirl of olive oil, a pinch of salt, pepper and maybe a red pepper flake or two along with some freshly chopped parsley, cilantro or basil. Yum.

Now, the story behind the cucumber/onion salad. First of all, the original name was cucumber/onions, period. The recipe came from one of my mother’s best friends, Vicki. Vicki’s family were the owners of a small motel and adjacent café in my small Arkansas hometown. Her mom cooked the food in the café daily and in the summertime included fresh produce from her own garden. Cucumbers and onions were plentiful and the cucumber/onions were served with pretty much everything on the menu in the warm weather months. The recipe, as written, makes a giant batch of cucumber/onions, which will keep in the refrigerator for weeks. However, if you want to pare it down, feel free. Just keep the proportions the same.

My mom loves anything with onions and even eats them raw, which is always shocking to me, and she was excited when Vicki shared this recipe with her. It’s been in our family for years now and every time I see a cucumber or onion and especially cucumbers and onions together, I remember sweet Vicki and that adorable little motel/café from my childhood. Vicki passed away several years ago but her memory lives on in this delightful cucumber/onion salad.





Cucumber, Onion & Tomato Salad

Makes 4-6 servings

2 cucumbers, trimmed and sliced into bite-sized pieces

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved or bigger tomatoes cut in quarters

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh basil, parsley or cilantro, your choice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, crushed & minced

Pinch dried oregano

Pinch fresh dill, chopped

Zest of lemon

Zest of lime

2 tablespoons feta cheese, optional

Toss cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, basil, salt and pepper together in a large bowl.

Add all vinaigrette ingredients, except feta, to a food processor or blender and pulse until mixed together. Pour dressing on top of salad. Toss gently. Garnish with feta and more herbs as desired.





Cucumber/Onions (Vicki's recipe)

20+ servings

3 pounds cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 pound onions, white or yellow, thinly slice



Mix cukes and onions together in a large bowl. Set aside.





2 cups white vinegar

¼ cup kosher salt

3 cups sugar

Mix vinegar, salt and sugar together. Let stand for 1 hour. Pour liquid over cucumbers and onions. Mix well. Store in closed container in refrigerator for at least 24 hours before serving. Serve with anything and everything all summer long.



