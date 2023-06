click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Mother's Day is all about brunch. Father's Day is kind of a barbecue day... but for those looking to get out and about for Dad's special day, Oregon Spirit Distillers is doing Father's Day at the Distillery. Dads get a free Glencairn glass and a taste of Oregon Spirit's new malt whiskey. The event takes place from 1 to 5pm at the distillery — giving people plenty of time to head back and get the BBQ set up afterward.

Oregon Spirit Distillers