Dogs Have Options at the Oxford’s ROAM

Dogs get the royal treatment at many places around Central Oregon — treats at the coffee drive-thru, water bowls at outdoor patios — but at the Oxford Hotel's restaurant, ROAM, pups are in for more than a simple treat. ROAM just debuted a full-on dog menu, featuring dog-friendly foods guests can order in small-dog or large-dog sizes.

"To create an extra special dog-friendly experience, our Executive Chef Bryant has curated a dog menu available on the patio of Roam as well as for room service in the pet-friendly rooms at the Oxford Hotel Bend next door," said the Oxford's General Manager Devin Cuzzolina.

click to enlarge Courtesy Oxford Collection No dry kibble here; dogs get whole-foods ingredients with the ROAM dog menu.

The ROAM dog menu includes Pawtastic Beef featuring a ground beef patty, green peas and plain rice, and the Ruff Day Chicken, featuring chicken breast, plain rice and scrambled egg. There's also the Dog-Gone Good Oatmeal with water-based oatmeal and peanut butter.

For dogs who are used to spoiling by their favorite barista, there's also the Puppuccino – a cup of whipped cream in small or large-dog sizes. And for those on the go, the Roam Adventure Water includes a Ruffwear travel bowl, a water bottle and a tennis ball. (On that note, however, every meal comes with a tennis ball.) The dog menu is offered all day, from 7am to 10pm.

ROAM at the Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend