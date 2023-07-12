 Dogs Have Options at the Oxford’s ROAM | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Dogs Have Options at the Oxford’s ROAM

Downtown Bend hotel restaurant debuts a real-food dog menu

By

Dogs get the royal treatment at many places around Central Oregon — treats at the coffee drive-thru, water bowls at outdoor patios — but at the Oxford Hotel's restaurant, ROAM, pups are in for more than a simple treat. ROAM just debuted a full-on dog menu, featuring dog-friendly foods guests can order in small-dog or large-dog sizes.

"To create an extra special dog-friendly experience, our Executive Chef Bryant has curated a dog menu available on the patio of Roam as well as for room service in the pet-friendly rooms at the Oxford Hotel Bend next door," said the Oxford's General Manager Devin Cuzzolina.

click to enlarge Dogs Have Options at the Oxford’s ROAM
Courtesy Oxford Collection
No dry kibble here; dogs get whole-foods ingredients with the ROAM dog menu.

The ROAM dog menu includes Pawtastic Beef featuring a ground beef patty, green peas and plain rice, and the Ruff Day Chicken, featuring chicken breast, plain rice and scrambled egg. There's also the Dog-Gone Good Oatmeal with water-based oatmeal and peanut butter.

For dogs who are used to spoiling by their favorite barista, there's also the Puppuccino – a cup of whipped cream in small or large-dog sizes. And for those on the go, the Roam Adventure Water includes a Ruffwear travel bowl, a water bottle and a tennis ball. (On that note, however, every meal comes with a tennis ball.) The dog menu is offered all day, from 7am to 10pm.

ROAM at the Oxford Hotel
10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
Open daily 7am-10pm

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 12-31, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation