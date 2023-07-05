 Doing the Production Facility Shuffle | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Doing the Production Facility Shuffle

Silver Moon, Avid switching up production facilities

By

Two of Bend's well-known drinks brands are moving their production facilities. Silver Moon Brewing has up until this point had two facilities – one in Redmond and one in Bend – for brewing beer. But this week, the brewery announced it would consolidate its operations and brew exclusively at its facility in downtown Bend. That Redmond facility will then become the new production facility for Avid Cider.

click to enlarge Doing the Production Facility Shuffle
Courtesy of Silver Moon Brewing Facebook
Silver Moon is moving on and Avid Cider is moving in to the Redmond brewing facility.

"We're thrilled to be turning the keys over to Avid Cider; it's been a fantastic facility for us, and allowed for our own growth and several contract brewing partnerships over the years" said Matt Barrett, co-owner of Silver Moon Brewing. "With a lease renewal approaching, we had to make a multi-year decision, and this arrangement allows us to focus on our core strengths while also continuing to grow our distribution throughout the western United States. We've maintained two facilities for nearly eight years, including the COVID era, and consolidating operations this year will lead to countless benefits for the business overall."

The two companies plan to have the moves completed by November. For Avid, it means having a lot more room to craft its cider and seltzer products — a needed change after Avid began partnering with Blake's Hard Cider of Michigan in 2022.

click to enlarge Doing the Production Facility Shuffle
Courtesy of Silver Moon Brewing Facebook

"Transitioning into a 15,000-square-foot production facility will not only expand our capacity, but it allows us to elevate our quality, streamline efficiencies, and amplify our overall production at Avid Cider Co.," said Scott Krug. Avid Cider's operations manager. "This will allow us to continue producing our high-quality cider for not only our friends and followers in Central Oregon, but the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

"We're so excited to move into a fantastic new production facility," said Samantha Roberts, Avid's CEO and co-founder. "This move will allow us to increase our production capacity and continue to meet the growing demand for our ciders and Seven Peaks Seltzer brand. We look forward to working with the team at Silver Moon Brewing to ensure a smooth transition and continued success." Avid will keep all of its current production employees and will likely hire more people, according to a press release from the company.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Beer & Drink
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

Beer Issue: Best of Beer

Beer Issue: Best of Beer

Winter Cocktails to Combat the Cold

By David Sword

Winter Cocktails to Combat the Cold

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Best of 2022 in Food: A Recap

    Inside this issue is the 2023 ballot for our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll. Here's a yummy reminder of some past winners.

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Best of 2022 in Food: A Recap

  • Bob Shaw's Sparkling Career

    The winningest TV personality in our annual Central Oregon Readers' Poll is retiring. He joined us on our podcast to look back at his years in broadcasting.

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Bob Shaw's Sparkling Career
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 5-24, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation