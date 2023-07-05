Doing the Production Facility Shuffle

Two of Bend's well-known drinks brands are moving their production facilities. Silver Moon Brewing has up until this point had two facilities – one in Redmond and one in Bend – for brewing beer. But this week, the brewery announced it would consolidate its operations and brew exclusively at its facility in downtown Bend. That Redmond facility will then become the new production facility for Avid Cider.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Silver Moon Brewing Facebook Silver Moon is moving on and Avid Cider is moving in to the Redmond brewing facility.

"We're thrilled to be turning the keys over to Avid Cider; it's been a fantastic facility for us, and allowed for our own growth and several contract brewing partnerships over the years" said Matt Barrett, co-owner of Silver Moon Brewing. "With a lease renewal approaching, we had to make a multi-year decision, and this arrangement allows us to focus on our core strengths while also continuing to grow our distribution throughout the western United States. We've maintained two facilities for nearly eight years, including the COVID era, and consolidating operations this year will lead to countless benefits for the business overall."

The two companies plan to have the moves completed by November. For Avid, it means having a lot more room to craft its cider and seltzer products — a needed change after Avid began partnering with Blake's Hard Cider of Michigan in 2022.

"Transitioning into a 15,000-square-foot production facility will not only expand our capacity, but it allows us to elevate our quality, streamline efficiencies, and amplify our overall production at Avid Cider Co.," said Scott Krug. Avid Cider's operations manager. "This will allow us to continue producing our high-quality cider for not only our friends and followers in Central Oregon, but the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

"We're so excited to move into a fantastic new production facility," said Samantha Roberts, Avid's CEO and co-founder. "This move will allow us to increase our production capacity and continue to meet the growing demand for our ciders and Seven Peaks Seltzer brand. We look forward to working with the team at Silver Moon Brewing to ensure a smooth transition and continued success." Avid will keep all of its current production employees and will likely hire more people, according to a press release from the company.