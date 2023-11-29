 Donuts, Japanese Crepes and Boba in Downtown Redmond | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Donuts, Japanese Crepes and Boba in Downtown Redmond

Morning Story opens in former Halo location

click to enlarge Donuts, Japanese Crepes and Boba in Downtown Redmond
Courtesy Morning Story Facebook

The windows of a new spot in Redmond boast a full complement of donuts — but that's not the only thing on offer. Morning Story opened this week in the former location of Halo Donuts & Deli, along SW 6th Street in Redmond. Look for the glazed, frosted and sprinkled donuts you might expect — but also, look for Asian flavors, too. Morning Story also offers Japanese-style crepes, boba teas, coffee and sandwiches. It's open from 7am to 2pm, according to its Facebook page, with expanded hours expected soon.

Morning Story
457 SW 6th St., Redmond
541-604-4551

Nicole Vulcan

