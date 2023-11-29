Donuts, Japanese Crepes and Boba in Downtown Redmond

click to enlarge Courtesy Morning Story Facebook

The windows of a new spot in Redmond boast a full complement of donuts — but that's not the only thing on offer. Morning Story opened this week in the former location of Halo Donuts & Deli, along SW 6th Street in Redmond. Look for the glazed, frosted and sprinkled donuts you might expect — but also, look for Asian flavors, too. Morning Story also offers Japanese-style crepes, boba teas, coffee and sandwiches. It's open from 7am to 2pm, according to its Facebook page, with expanded hours expected soon.

Morning Story

457 SW 6th St., Redmond