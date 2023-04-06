Easter Bread: Perfect for Brunch

It’s been years now since my Italian mother-in-law asked me about baking some Easter bread for her. I had never heard of Easter bread and wasn’t sure what she was talking about. But between her description and an online search I learned so much about bread and Easter and worldly traditions I had never known existed.

This recipe is the recipe that finally made the Easter bread cut, gaining approval and smiles from Nonnie, who hadn’t had any of the sweet yellow bread in years. It transported her back to her own Italian mother’s kitchen where a bread like this was served every year at Easter time.





Easter bread recipes vary around the world; this sweet one is made with yeast, milk, butter and sugar





This bread is delicious as is, cut into slices. It’s also good the next day, lightly toasted with a smear of butter. You can eat the eggs if you want; they’ll be hard boiled after baking in the oven.

Please note, if you’re not used to working with yeast doughs, it’s very important that the liquid be the correct temperature before mixing it with the yeast. If it’s too hot, it will kill the yeast and the dough won’t rise. Other than that, just have fun kneading the dough and rolling it into ropes and decorating the bread. Get the whole family involved and Easter bread baking could become a new spring holiday tradition in your home.

Easter Bread

Makes three wreaths or rings, each ring serves 4-6

- 1 ¼ cup milk, preferably whole milk

- 1/3 cup butter, cubed

- 2 ¼ teaspoon active dry or instant yeast

- 1/8 teaspoon salt

- ½ cup sugar

- 2 eggs, beaten

- 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

- 1 egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water to make egg wash

- 3 soft boiled eggs

- Colored sprinkles, optional

Heat milk and butter in saucepan to 120-130 degrees. It’s best to use a thermometer as you want the mixture warmer than lukewarm but not boiling hot. If it’s too hot it will kill the yeast.

In a stand-up mixer or large mixing bowl, combine yeast, salt and sugar. Whisk in two beaten eggs. Add warmed milk mixture and 2 cups of flour. Using dough hook of stand mixer, mix on medium for two minutes until smooth. Or turn mixture onto lightly floured surface and knead gently for several minutes until smooth.

Slowly mix in remaining flour on medium-low speed, or using your hands. Knead with dough hook or hands until the dough is stiff and sticky.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead three to four minutes more, adding a little more flour to prevent sticking if necessary. Shape into a ball. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

Divide dough into six pieces. Roll each piece into a 1-inch wide, 14-inch long rope. Braid two of the ropes together and then form the braid into a circle or wreath. Place each wreath on its own parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover with a clean dish towel and let rise for 60 minutes or until doubled in size.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brush each wreath with the egg wash. Sprinkle on sprinkles if desired. Place a soft boiled egg gently in the center of each braid. Bake one tray at a time until golden brown, 15-20 minutes.

Cool on a rack.



