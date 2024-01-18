Easy Cooking With What You Have On Hand

Maybe you already do it or maybe you’re always intending to do it, but stocking up on pantry essentials makes cooking meals easier all the way around. If you have certain things on hand, you don’t have to run to the store in inclement weather to get food on the table. You can whip up a family dinner with less hassle and you can easily turn a snow day into a fun baking day with the kiddos. Your pantry can be the basis of many meals. If you’re stocked up you’re prepared and being prepared equals less stress.





Adobe Stock Black bean soup is just one example of something you can make with pantry essentials.

Pantry essentials include pastas, grains, canned goods, baking supplies and spices. Your pantry may vary from your neighbor’s based on your own cooking style and tastes. Here’s a basic pantry list to get you started. And if, for example, you do a lot of Thai cooking or prefer Indian cuisine, be sure and stock up on the dried foods, canned items and spices available in those genres.

Basic Pantry Essentials

Pastas, various shapes & sizes

Grains, such as quinoa, couscous, polenta, etc.

Rice, such as white, brown, arborio, etc.

Dried beans

Oats

Oils, such as olive oil, vegetable oil, sesame oil

Vinegars, such as balsamic, cider, white

Salts: kosher, sea salt, table salt

Black pepper

Spices such as cinnamon, oregano, chili powder, paprika, sesame seeds, ground cumin, etc.

Canned tomatoes

Tomato paste

Canned tuna/salmon

Jarred olives

Salsas, hot sauce

Broths (chicken, veggie, beef)

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Bouillon cubes

Jams

Pickles/relishes

Worcestershire sauce/soy sauce/tamari/fish sauce

Mayo/mustard/condiments of your choice

Nuts, Nut Butters, Dried Fruits

Onions

Potatoes

Garlic

Coffee/tea

Baking Supplies

Flours

Sugar and other sweeteners such as maple syrup, honey, molasses

Baking soda

Baking powder

Cornstarch

Cocoa powder

Yeast

Vanilla extract & other extracts you like to use

Unsweetened & semi-sweet chocolate

Evaporated milk

Refrigerator Essentials

Butter

Eggs

Milk/cream

Cheeses

Yogurt

Citrus, such as lemons/limes

Fresh herbs such as cilantro or rosemary

Freezer Essentials

Bacon

Ground beef or ground turkey

Chicken thighs or breasts

Frozen veggies

Frozen fruit/berries

Prep Ahead Ideas

Roast meats ahead of time and keep in fridge for later use.

Make sauces ahead of time and keep in fridge for later use.

Wash, trim, and cut vegetables in batches and store in fridge for later use.

Buy meats on sale and repackage in freezer wrap for later use.

Plan meals a week in advance.

Use leftover dinner entrees for quick lunches.

Pantry Black Bean Soup

Serves 8-10

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 carrots, diced small

½ large onion, diced small

½ red bell pepper, diced small

32 ounces chicken broth

32 ounces water

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon

3 tablespoons rough chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3-4 bay leaves

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper

4 x 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 x 15-ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes (or regular diced tomatoes), undrained

Chopped cilantro, lime wedges, sour cream, for serving, optional

Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add carrot, onion and bell pepper and cook until slightly softened, scraping fond from bottom of pot. Add broth, water and bouillon. Stir everything together and bring to a low simmer. Add herbs, spices, salt and pepper. Squeeze lime juice into the pot. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add beans and diced tomatoes. Continue to simmer for another half hour, stirring occasionally.

Remove bay leaves and with immersion blender, pulse soup for about 5 seconds. If you don’t have an immersion blender, you can carefully remove a portion of the soup into a blender or food processor and process until smooth before adding back into soup pot. Or you can leave the soup unblended. Let simmer on low for another 15-30 minutes.

Serve with lime wedges, chopped cilantro and sour cream as desired.



