 El Super Burrito Opens Again on Bend’s East Side | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

El Super Burrito Opens Again on Bend’s East Side

Expect the same low-cost, high-volume burritos and much more!

By

Fans of the former gas-station burrito joint on Bend's east side can emerge triumphant: El Super Burrito III is now open once again. El Super Burrito III, formerly located on Highway 20, has a new location on Windy Knolls Drive on the east side of Bend — just southwest of the intersection of Highway 20 and 27th Street. The new location opened on April 6, according to its Facebook page.

click to enlarge El Super Burrito Opens Again on Bend’s East Side
Now open in its new east side location.

Expect the same low-cost, high-volume burritos and breakfast burritos as the last east side location, along with dinner plates of carnitas, fajitas, enchiladas and more, as well as tacos coming with a variety of meats, shrimp or fish. Saturdays and Sundays, Menudo and Mojarras Fritas — or fried fish – are also on the menu.

click to enlarge El Super Burrito Opens Again on Bend’s East Side
Tacos or mojarras fritas, both are available at El Super Burrito..

While similar in name, El Super Burrito III is not under the same ownership as the other beloved burrito place in downtown Bend, Super Burrito, owned by Juan Moreno. El Super Burrito III is registered to Gamaliel Venegas-Sanchez.

El Super Burrito III
425 NE Windy Knolls Dr., Bend
541-388-0166

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Burger Week

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Puffin's Rapid Ascent

    The Bend-based purveyor of cool stuff for your cans and bottles goes through the ups and downs of growth

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Puffin's Rapid Ascent

  • Easter Brunches

    Looking for a place to nosh on Easter Sunday? These might be some last-minute optionsNumerous food establishments hit by what looks like the same person

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Easter Brunches
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 12-24, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation