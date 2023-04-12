El Super Burrito Opens Again on Bend’s East Side

Fans of the former gas-station burrito joint on Bend's east side can emerge triumphant: El Super Burrito III is now open once again. El Super Burrito III, formerly located on Highway 20, has a new location on Windy Knolls Drive on the east side of Bend — just southwest of the intersection of Highway 20 and 27th Street. The new location opened on April 6, according to its Facebook page.

click to enlarge Now open in its new east side location.

Expect the same low-cost, high-volume burritos and breakfast burritos as the last east side location, along with dinner plates of carnitas, fajitas, enchiladas and more, as well as tacos coming with a variety of meats, shrimp or fish. Saturdays and Sundays, Menudo and Mojarras Fritas — or fried fish – are also on the menu.

click to enlarge Tacos or mojarras fritas, both are available at El Super Burrito..

While similar in name, El Super Burrito III is not under the same ownership as the other beloved burrito place in downtown Bend, Super Burrito, owned by Juan Moreno. El Super Burrito III is registered to Gamaliel Venegas-Sanchez.

El Super Burrito III

425 NE Windy Knolls Dr., Bend