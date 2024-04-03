Excuses to Eat Outdoors

It's 70 degrees as I type this, and I don't know about you, but as a youth, sitting in an office tapping on a machine while the flowers burst into bloom without me is not the future I envisioned for myself. Alas, there's the weekend, and hopefully after work, too, to enjoy the glory of eating food in the sun. With warmer days ahead, here are a few upcoming food events that let you do just that.

click to enlarge Courtesy Oregon Spirit Distilers

Distiller-Odeo First Friday

It's a rodeo theme over at Oregon Spirit Distillers this First Friday. Featuring country music, rodeo décor, happy hour pricing and free tours. Fri., Apr. 5, 4-8pm.





The World On Tap

Drink global beers, and desserts from around the world at a "sugar shack," and enter the raffles for $100 travel vouchers anywhere on Earth at this event at On Tap, where a host of delicious food carts also await. Sat., Apr. 6, Noon-6pm.





Saisons on the Lawn at Crux Fermentation Project

What's more quintessentially Bend than sitting on the Crux lawn, watching the sun go down while you grab an El Sancho taco? At this event, get a taster package for $20 and try five saisons, with a special tasting glass. Sat., Apr. 20. Noon-6pm.





Shuck It Up Oyster Roast at Cascade Lakes

Check out the inaugural Oyster Roast on the patio at the Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market Road. Local brews, too! Sat., Apr. 27, 2-5pm.