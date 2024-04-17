 Five Stony Faves | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Five Stony Faves

With 4/20 approaching, check out these recommendations from the readers of the Source Weekly

By

We're still months away from our Best of Central Oregon annual readers' poll, but in the meantime, 4/20 is almost here — and while that usually involves cannabis for a lot of people, it also, in a natural progression, involves food.

With that, here's a recap of five sure-fired stoner-friendly options, voted "Best" by our readers in 2023. If you've never given these a try, what better reason than 4/20?

click to enlarge Five Stony Faves
Nicole Vulcan

Best Breakfast Burrito: Burrito Sunrise

There's something magical about the way Burrito Sunrise concocts its salsas and cooks its potatoes. Just try them and see if we're right.




click to enlarge Five Stony Faves
Ashley Sarvis

Best Burger: Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries

After Burger Week earlier this month, we can confirm: Blue Eyes has it goin' on in the smashburger department.



click to enlarge Five Stony Faves
Daniel Robbins


Best Burrito: El Super Burrito

This may be the best-kept locals' secret yet: Mounds of beans, rice, cheese and your favorite meat (or my fave, the chile relleno with no meat at all), all for an affordable price, make this one a winner.

click to enlarge Five Stony Faves
Jared Rasic


Best Mac 'n Cheese: Brother Jon's Alehouse

You say you like burgers, but come on, stoners — you know it's all about the mac n' cheese. With a literal flight of mac n' cheese to choose from, fans of cheesy gooey goodness can delight in the multiple varieties.


click to enlarge Five Stony Faves
Tambi Lane

Best Dessert: Bontá Natural Artisan Gelato

Don't sleep on dessert! With a range of flavors that change often, it's also very hard to get bored with Bonta's offerings.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

