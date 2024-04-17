Five Stony Faves

We're still months away from our Best of Central Oregon annual readers' poll, but in the meantime, 4/20 is almost here — and while that usually involves cannabis for a lot of people, it also, in a natural progression, involves food.
With that, here's a recap of five sure-fired stoner-friendly options, voted "Best" by our readers in 2023. If you've never given these a try, what better reason than 4/20?
Best Breakfast Burrito: Burrito Sunrise
There's something magical about the way Burrito Sunrise concocts its salsas and cooks its potatoes. Just try them and see if we're right.
Best Burger: Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries
After Burger Week earlier this month, we can confirm: Blue Eyes has it goin' on in the smashburger department.
Best Burrito: El Super Burrito
This may be the best-kept locals' secret yet: Mounds of beans, rice, cheese and your favorite meat (or my fave, the chile relleno with no meat at all), all for an affordable price, make this one a winner.
Best Mac 'n Cheese: Brother Jon's Alehouse
You say you like burgers, but come on, stoners — you know it's all about the mac n' cheese. With a literal flight of mac n' cheese to choose from, fans of cheesy gooey goodness can delight in the multiple varieties.
Best Dessert: Bontá Natural Artisan Gelato
Don't sleep on dessert! With a range of flavors that change often, it's also very hard to get bored with Bonta's offerings.